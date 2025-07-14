Advertisement
Jockey Samantha Wynne’s ear severed after racehorse kicks her in head, knocks her out

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Popular horsewoman Samantha Wynne was kicked in the head by a horse on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Southern horsewoman Samantha Wynne is recuperating in Christchurch Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a horse-related incident on Saturday morning.

Wynne, who relocated to New Zealand from her native Ireland more than a decade ago, has made Canterbury home, where she has been a successful jockey and trainer.

