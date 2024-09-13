The NZ team for the tie against Luxembourg include Rubin Statham. Photo / @brentonhophoto
One of New Zealand’s top tennis coaches, Clint Packer, has embarked on a new role with the governing body to enhance men’s tennis in the country.
Packer explains his new role as Davis Cup coach will support captain Artem Sitak — who has taken over from Kelly Evernden — this weekend as New Zealand face Luxembourg in the World Group II tie in Palmerston North.
“Initially, the end goal would be to obviously have a new cluster of successful players.
“We’ve been really blessed with recent high-level professionals and realising that we need to regenerate, I think the end goal would be to try and reproduce some of those players that we’ve had in the past.”
Chris Lewis, who competed in the 1980s, is the most recent New Zealander to reach a major singles final.
Women’s tennis has had more success, with doubles player Erin Routliffe winning the 2023 US Open and reaching this year’s Wimbledon final.
In women’s singles, 23-year-old Lulu Sun has surged over 200 places in the rankings over the past 12 months to a career high of 53, the highest singles ranking for a New Zealand player since Marina Erakovic more than a decade ago.
Packer told the Herald he’s taking lessons from the success in the women’s game.
“Instilling the right environments for these players to ensure that we can get some longevity throughout the entire system.
“I really do think we’re blessed with amazing females.
“We’ve got Lulu for 10 years, we’ve got Erin Routliffe for 10 years, we’ve got some good young females that are going to help the sport across the board so for me; I think that’s exciting and I think we can leverage that on the men’s side.
“It’s up to us to regenerate alongside them.”
Packer explains how another immediate goal is to instil a better culture among the male players.
“It’s probably been no secret that there’s been, I wouldn’t say division, but I think we could get better aligned with our players across the board at the professional level,” he said.
“They’re certainly getting used to the speed of the court, and I think we’ve got a very good chance against Luxembourg.”
The action starts at noon on both days.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.