Editorial: How transgender rights could become a political football

In some contact sports there is a reasonable discussion to be had about safety at the highest level – the sporting bodies involved and the people taking part in those sports are the ones best placed to guide that discussion and set their own protocols.

The signatories to the letter raised concerns about safety being “compromised” by the participation of female boxers Lin Yu-ting, of Taiwan, and Imane Khelif, of Algeria, at the Paris Olympics. It’s a confused position as both of these athletes were born female and have never identified as male or intersex.

Algeria's Imane Khelif (left) competed at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

Among the 50 former Olympians who signed the letter, there were no female boxers, female league players or female rugby players.

For the temporary Deputy Prime Minister, there’s another issue at play.

At some point – as with all coalitions in which Peters takes part – this one will fall apart. When those coalitions of the past have uncoalesced, Peters has typically managed and driven the division. When the partnerships are done, the New Zealand First leader wants clear air between himself and any other parties so that he can run election campaigns distancing himself from the foibles and perils of government.

He is at his strongest when campaigning as an outsider.

A former midfielder on the rugby field, Peters hasn’t lost his eye for a gap. Bishop, as the minister involved, has been considerably more tentative in his statements on this issue than his veteran colleague.

Peters was quick to call for Sport NZ to rewrite its guidelines. Bishop was equally fast to partly block the run, saying he is considering updating the guidelines. Peters – the wiliest campaigner and runner Bishop will likely ever have encountered – will have seen a gap.

When Seymour gets his turn sitting at the side of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Peters might find this issue provides all the material he needs for a sweetly timed run to the election.

Whoever wins the election, transgender kids who miss out on playing sport would be the losers.