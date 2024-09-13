Editorial: How transgender rights could become a political football

Winston Peters has found an issue that could be a point of difference between himself and his current coalition partners. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The rights of transgender people to play sport with their mates could become a tantalising political football for one of New Zealand’s most seasoned parliamentary practitioners.
Winston Peters has often talked about his love forsport – rugby in particular. This week’s discussion about the rights of transgender people to take part in sport will come as a welcome opportunity for the Deputy Prime Minister, who in eight months hands over the title of that office to his frenemy, David Seymour of the Act Party.
Broadly, Sport New Zealand has left it to different sporting codes to determine their own policies. The government-funded body has indicated it leans towards favouring inclusion, rather than backing concerns about hypothetical scenarios in which male-born athletes dominate female sporting codes.
It’s a sensible position. Young transgender people are among the most vulnerable in our society. If we believe the health benefits, joy and sense of common purpose that community sport instils are worth nurturing, we ought to be glad to see these young people taking part.
In some contact sports there is a reasonable discussion to be had about safety at the highest level – the sporting bodies involved and the people taking part in those sports are the ones best placed to guide that discussion and set their own protocols.
For the temporary Deputy Prime Minister, there’s another issue at play.
At some point – as with all coalitions in which Peters takes part – this one will fall apart. When those coalitions of the past have uncoalesced, Peters has typically managed and driven the division. When the partnerships are done, the New Zealand First leader wants clear air between himself and any other parties so that he can run election campaigns distancing himself from the foibles and perils of government.
He is at his strongest when campaigning as an outsider.
A former midfielder on the rugby field, Peters hasn’t lost his eye for a gap. Bishop, as the minister involved, has been considerably more tentative in his statements on this issue than his veteran colleague.