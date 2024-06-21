Winston Peters’ demand Sport NZ re-writes transgender policy disappears in ‘no comment’ vortex

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says he wants Sport NZ to perform a re-write but Sports Minister Chris Bishop (right) isn't saying whether he agrees. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters’ call for Sport NZ to “urgently” re-write its guidelines concerning transgender athletes playing community sport is seemingly not being progressed amid refusals to comment from the parties involved.

It comes after the Herald reported how some sporting bodies sought clarity on the Government’s position relating to transgender participation in community-level sport in light of NZ First’s election policy that threatened to withhold public funding if rules relating to gender compromised fair competition.

In December 2022, Sport NZ released guiding principles for the inclusion of transgender people in community sport to help sporting codes and organisations “foster an environment where transgender people are welcome, accepted and comfortable to enjoy community sport”.

The coalition agreement between National and NZ First promised to “ensure publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition that is not compromised by rules relating to gender” in recognition of NZ First’s policy against “non-biological women” unfairly competing against “biological women”, as stated in its policy manifesto.

On Wednesday, Peters appeared on The Platform speaking to the Herald’s report on Tuesday and stated his view that Sport NZ’s principles document, which prioritised inclusion, was not aligned with what was in the coalition agreement.

Asked when he wanted Sport NZ to re-write the document, Peters said: “Urgently, in the following months from now.”

The person able to direct Sport NZ to perform such an action is Sport and Recreation Minister Chris Bishop.

In Tuesday’s report, Bishop said community-level sports supported the inclusion of people “in the gender they identify as”, but acknowledged exceptions on the grounds of fairness and safety.

“This is a tricky set of issues for community sports to navigate – and I’ll continue to take a watching brief.”

Bishop’s office re-issued that statement when the Herald asked if the minister would act on Peters’ demand. Asked if any action would be taken, his office said there was nothing further to add.

Sport NZ also didn’t comment to the Herald.

In light of Bishop’s response to Peters’ request, the Herald asked Peters whether he would press Bishop on the need for a re-write.

Sport Minister Chris Bishop is keeping a watching brief. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A party spokesman said there was “nothing further to add”, noting NZ First didn’t “comment on party consultation processes”.

Asked whether Peters stood by his position that an urgent re-write was needed, the spokesman reiterated the earlier statement.

In an interview with the Herald on Tuesday, Peters said he didn’t oppose transgender athletes competing in sport, but wanted their inclusion not to compromise fair competition with other athletes. He did not express his position Sport NZ should re-write its principles during the interview.

International sporting bodies, including cricket, rugby league and swimming among others, have banned transgender women from their respective elite female codes.

In New Zealand, sporting bodies adopted various policies, including running open categories that athletes of any gender could compete in and implementing an age cut-off when athletes must compete in the gender they were assigned at birth.

In December last year, the Herald reported how trans women who participated in sport amounted to 0.14% of the New Zealand population, making it difficult for them to form alternative competitions.

Asked what sporting bodies could do to better understand the Government’s position, Peters said they should read the coalition agreement.

