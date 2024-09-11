“Although Sport NZ are making it clear their policy addresses community sport and recreation it’s hard to imagine you could allow someone to compete under self-identification and then get to a point where they are perhaps considered good enough to be selected for a provincial or representation at more elite level such as national or world championships,” Gerrard said. “There’s a fine line between saying we want inclusivity based on self-identification but then when do we then tell those individuals ‘sorry this is as far as you can go’.”

Gerrard said the group hoped there was “never any pressure” on a national sports organisation (NSO) “to have to toe a particular party line”.

“[World Aquatics] does not permit athletes who have benefitted from male puberty to compete to compete in international female events. We would hope Swimming New Zealand would be able to adopt the international federation stand and not be subjected to Sport NZ saying ‘that’s not the way we read it’.

“They should not be threatened with a local policy that transcends the international policy. Some national sports are concerned that their funding stream could be jeopardised because of this issue so we’d like clarification over that.

“Speaking from a scientific and clinical medical point of view the case is not difficult. If you’ve benefited from male puberty the changes that your body undergoes are permanent. Despite the fact you might go on 12 months of testosterone-suppressing drugs, research still shows you retain a significant element of muscle strength and power. There is a reduction but not significant proportionately to a female. Your lung and heart capacity; your bone architecture, your stature all remains the same despite the arbitrary androgen-suppressing drugs.

“It’s important that the science informs the policy, not some ideology or subjective opinion. Five years ago we couldn’t have this conversation because there wasn’t sufficient research but there is now.”

The letter was presented to the Minister of Sport, Christopher Bishop, by former Olympic cyclist Gary Anderson, professional ironman athlete Candice Riley, and Save Women’s Sport Australasia (SWSA) co-founder Ro Edge, this afternoon.

In June, the Herald revealed that following a comprehensive survey of 63 taxpayer-funded New Zealand national sports, 18 (29 per cent) of sporting codes have a transgender inclusion policy in place. Of those, 11 used Sport NZ’s guidance to develop their policy. Some 45 (71 per cent) organisations did not have a policy, but 21 of those were developing one.

At recreational level, Boxing and Triathlon NZ have open categories that anyone, including transgender people, can participate in.

Setting age and stage conditions for inclusion of transgender people in the gender they identify with is another approach. NZ Rugby League has a policy that at age 13 and over participants must compete in the gender they are assigned at birth.

Other sports such as netball require participants, at certain levels, to have either undertaken hormone therapy, testosterone levels below a stated level, or provide a document confirming their legal gender.

“There’s only one sport at the Olympic Games where sex is not binary – and that’s equestrian where men and women compete equally,” Gerrard said.

“We know from the age of 15 and 16 boys are running and swimming 10-20% faster than their female peers and there are boys in their teens who would win Olympic events for women. The best female sprinters or swimmers would be beaten by hundreds of teenage boys.

“Lisa Carrington would be failing to make the top 20 or 30 in men’s K1 paddling. Imagine Sam Whitelock or Richie McCaw coming back and identifying as a woman and playing rugby – or even the All Blacks playing the Black Ferns. The comparisons are very obvious.

“We’re talking about the fundamental difference between biological male and females translating to sporting prowess in terms of strength, power, stamina. That’s why we have a sex binary – for fairness. In contact and collision sports it’s for safety.”

Gerrard could not, however, cite any looming examples of transgender athletes pushing for inclusion in elite New Zealand sport.

“The high-profile case here was Laurel Hubbard, who gained selection for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She was the first self-declared transgender athlete in Olympic competition. She was the initial catalyst for the discussion and for Sport New Zealand to look at a policy.

“I have no knowledge of particular individuals or specific incidents in New Zealand where we have any brewing controversy.”

Sport New Zealand declined to comment on the letter, referring all questions to Chris Bishop’s office.

In a statement Bishop confirmed he meet with the group on Wednesday.

“I met with Save Women’s Sport around 1:30pm today,” Bishop said. “They presented me with the letter but due to having rush straight from that meeting into question time I’ve not had a chance to read it yet.

“The meeting was constructive and it was interesting to hear their perspective on the issue. I’ll let you know when I have anything further to say.”

Five-time Olympian and four-time New Zealand sportswomen of the year Barbara Kendall told the Herald she supported the letter to maintain integrity.

“We think it’s time for a gender review based on what the world federations are doing,” Kendall said. “The International Olympic Committee put out a guideline and then it was left for the international federations to review based on their sports because you can’t put a blanket regulation across all sports. All sports have different requirements so it’s up to the different federations to decide what’s fair and what’s not.

“I’m on the international surfing federation and every year we review our rules because as more research and evidence comes out everything needs to have flexibility.

“Everybody should be able to compete in sport. It’s a right of everyone to be able to play. Every single person should be doing some form of physical exercise. That’s what creates healthy humans. When it gets to elite sport there needs to be rules in place for safety and fairness. Integrity of competition is very important.”

The letter in full

“As a group of Olympians, former athletes, doctors and sport administrators, we are concerned that these guidelines deny national sport federations the opportunity to develop inclusivity policies in line with their international federations. There is a perceived threat of funding cuts where policies do not align with Sport NZ.

“Fairness is the cornerstone of sport at all levels, something few athletes, parents, coaches or administrators would disagree with. Where sport is characterised by collision or contact, safety deserves equal status. Male-bodied athletes, are undeniably advantaged when matched against natal females. Women’s boxing in Paris showed that where inclusion is prioritised, fairness and safety are compromised.

“While universal participation in sport carries undisputed benefits to mental and physical health, women’s sport can only remain fair and safe when male advantage is excluded. Despite testosterone suppression, there is unequivocal evidence of physical advantages for trans women in sport at any level.

“The SNZ guidelines ignore the rights of every female athlete, and as much as we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity espoused by the Rainbow community, fundamental tenets of fairness and safety in sport have been disrespected by the SNZ document.

“In light of the success of New Zealand athletes in Paris, where our women were outstanding, it’s timely for your government to provide leadership in this space. We owe our next generation of female athletes a fair, safe future in sport whether at community or elite level. Our shared obligation is to provide objective, science-informed opinion above subjective ideology. The stakes are too high.

“Please ensure the guidelines for transgender participation in sport prioritise fairness and safety, and accurately reflect your coalition government agreements.”

Those who have signed it

Emeritus Professor David Gerrard, CNZM OBE

Olympian 173, Tokyo 1964, Commonwealth Games swimming Gold & Bronze Medallist, Olympic and Commonwealth Games Team Doctor and Chef de Mission, NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Lorraine Moller, MBE

Olympian 476, Four-Time Olympian and Bronze Medallist, Commonwealth Games Silver & Bronze Medallist, Winner of Boston Marathon, Osaka International Ladies Marathon (3 times), Avon Women’s World Championship Marathon (3 times), NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Barbara Kendall, CNZM MBE

Olympian 631, Five-time Olympian, Gold, Silver, Bronze Medallist, 4 x Sports woman of the year, Sport NZ leadership award 2014, Vice President of International Surfing, International Olympic Committee women in sport commission member.

Allison Roe, MBE

Winner of Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, Peachtree Road Race, City2Surf, Seoul Marathon & Auckland Marathon Winner, World Masters Games Mountain Biking Winner, NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Erin Baker, MBE

Two-Time Ironman World Championships Gold Medallist and Three-Time Silver Medallist, ITU World Championships Gold Medallist, ITU Duathlon World Championships Gold Medallist, Halberg NZ Sportsperson of the Year, NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Anna Stanley (nee Rowberry), MNZM

Silver Fern Netballer, Gold and Silver Commonwealth Games Medallist

Jaynie Hudgell, (nee Parkhouse)

Olympian 301, Munich 1972, swimming Gold and Bronze Medallist at Commonwealth Games, Christchurch 1974

Rod Dixon

Olympian 271, Four-Time Olympian, Olympic Bronze Medallist, Commonwealth Games, IAAAF World Cross Country Championships Bronze Medallist, New York Marathon Winner, NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Helen Leslie (nee Norfolk)

Olympian 819, Three-Time Olympian, Two-Time Commonwealth Games & Bronze Medallist in swimming.

Tracey Lambrechs

Olympian 1300, Bronze Medallist Commonwealth Games, Silver Medallist in Oceania Weightlifting Championships

Sue Lewis (Hunter)

Olympian 282, Double Bronze Medallist Commonwealth Games

Dr Erin Taylor

Olympian 1093, double Olympian in canoe/kayak (Beijing 2008, London 2012), General Medical Practitioner

Gary Anderson, MBE

Olympian 529, Bronze Medallist and Four Time Olympian, Three Time Commonwealth Games with 8 Medals, Inducted into NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Steven Ferguson

Olympian 790, Four-time Olympian in swimming (Sydney 2000) and canoe/kayak (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012), former America’s Cup grinder.

Dean Kent

Olympian 806, Three-Time Olympian, Twice Commonwealth Games swimming representative and Commonwealth Silver Medallist

Rob Hamill

Olympian 712, Silver Medallist World Championships, Winner Inaugural Atlantic Rowing Race

Rachel Hamill

World Champion Age Group Triathlete & Aquathon, NZ Champion in Age Group for Aquathon, Triathlon & Duathlon

Jamie Neilsen

Olympian 1186, Three Time Olympian Women Team Pursuit & Two Time Commonwealth Games Competitor. World Championship Silver Medallist. NZ National Record and multiple National Podiums, UCI Track Cycling Silver & Bronze. World Rowing Championships U23 Silver medallist

Louise Ayling

Olympian 1126, Rowing Representative London 2012. Silver Medallist World Rowing Championships

Robin Reid

Olympian 944, Olympic Games Athens 2004 & Commonwealth Games Road Cycling Representative, Melbourne 2006

Tessa Duder, CNZM OBE

Author, British Empire and Commonwealth Games swimming medallist

Joseph Sullivan

Olympian 1216, Gold Medallist Olympic Games, Two Time Gold Medallist World Rowing Championships, Three Time Gold Medallist World Rowing U23 Championships. Two Time Champion America’s Cup Sailing Regatta

James Dalligner

Olympian 1016, Beijing 2008 Rowing Representative. World Rowing Champion Gold & Bronze. Gold U23 World Rowing Champion. Gold European Surf Boat Championship

Ben Hammond

Olympian No 1016. Rowing representative London 2012. Silver Medallist U23 World Rowing Championships

Mathew Trott

Olympian 1220. Rowing representative London 2012

Arch Jelley CNZM OBE

Olympic Coach and Manager of NZ teams to World Championships and World Cross Country Championships, Inductee Coaches Hall of Fame, 2006, SPARC Lifetime Achievement Award, 2007

Dr Jeremy Stanley

All Black No 963, Consultant Orthopaedic surgeon

Anne Cairns

2 x Olympian, Olympic Manager (2016-2024), NZ Women’s Canoe Sprint team (2007-2010). Waka Ama - Medallist World Sprint V1 and V6 (2022, 2024), Long Distance World Champion v1 Master 40 women, 5th place Open W V1 (2023). Wildwater Kayak NZ Rep (1999=2012). Board Member Oceania Canoe Assoc.

Philippa Baker-Hogan MBE

Olympian 593, Two-Time Olympian, Three-Time World Championships Gold Medallist, Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist, NZ Sports Hall of Fame

Dr John Hellemans MBE

Sports doctor and eight-times World Masters Triathlon Champion. International triathlon coach and Medical Director to Triathlon NZ and Athletics NZ. Life Member Triathlon NZ

John Parker

International Cricket Player, NZ Cricket Captain, Chairman CEO CommUnity

Candice Riley

Professional Ironman Athlete, Multiple Podiums and 14x finisher. Silver National Championships. Former NZ Rowing representative. 9 x National Rowing titles. Gold x 2 Canadian Henley Rowing Regatta

Peter Drew

General Manager, Basketball Otago

Bruce Ullrich OBE

NZ Olympic Committee member for 20 years, Chef de Mission, New Zealand Teams to Brisbane 1982, Edinburgh 1986 & Seoul Olympics 1988

Steve Hartley

President, Boxing NZ, Vice President Oceania Boxing Confederation, World Boxing Committee Member

Dr Chris Milne

Sport and Exercise Medicine Specialist, Olympic and Commonwealth Games Team Doctor

Marnie Fornusek

NZ Wildwater Kayak Representative, Waibop Football, Women’s Bay 1 League 2024 player

Elliot Riley

New Zealand U23 Rowing Representative

Keri Houston

Five Times Age Group NZ Ironman Champion, Three Time Age Group Asia Pacific Ironman Championships, Three Times World Championships

Axel Dickson

U23 World Rowing Championships Bronze

Simon Watson

World Rowing Championships, Bronze medallist

Matt Archibald

Commonwealth Games Gold and Bronze medallist Track Cycling. Gold Oceania Championships

Dane Boswell

World Rowing Championships Bronze Medallist. Gold Under 23 World Rowing Champion

Scott Molina

1988 Hawaii Ironman Champion, USA and Ironman Hall of Fame Member, (New Zealand Citizen!)

Dr Xaviour Walker

Consultant in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Physician. Completed 14 World Marathon Majors

Dr Stewart Walsh

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and New Zealand Olympic Team Doctor

Paula Twining

NZ Rowing Representative, Silver World Rowing Championships

Keegan Williams

Former Professional Ironman Athlete, Triathlete & Run Coach Britta Martin, Professional Long Distance Triathlete, Multiple Ironman Champion, Coach, Master Degree in Sport Science

Nathan Peterson

4x Top 10 Coast to Coast Placings, 2x Adventure Racing World Championships, 1x World Ironman Championships Age Group

Denise Marton

Manager / Competitor for the NZ women’s whitewater rafting team. 8 x World championship titles.

Bernd Sommer

Multiple times New Zealand National Waka Ama outrigger canoe Champion in Sprint and Long-distance racing in individual and team. 2x 3rd placing in the World Rafting Championships.

Isobel Eliadis-Watson

Gold Medallist Under 23 World Rowing Championship

Finn Hamill

Gold medallist World Rowing Coastal Championship, Silver Medallist World Rowing Under 23 Championship

Melanie Burke

NZ Marathon Champion, NZ Club Cycling Champion, World Long Distance Duathlon Champion, World Championships Rowing. 23rd Professional Ironman World Champs

Aaron Cox

Wild water kayaking Representative; Senior World Teams Champion 1995 gold, Surf Life Saving New Zealand Canoe National Champion multiple times, New Zealand title holder for Wild water racing multiple years, President of Wild water Canoe Racing New Zealand.

Cody Johnson

New Zealand Junior Rowing Representative

Josh Payne

New Zealand Rowing Representative