Minister for Sport and Recreation Chris Bishop says he is considering updating the guiding principles for transgender athletes participating in sports, after more than 50 Olympians and high-profile sports identities signed a letter challenging the Government to ban male advantage from women’s sports.

The group, including gold medal winners Barbara Kendall and Joseph Sullivan, accuses Sport New Zealand’s guidelines of disregarding the rights of female athletes. It argues the guidelines allow males who identify as female to compete in women’s sports without any explanation or transition. They believe that accepting self-identification as the sole criterion for inclusion goes against scientific evidence and disrespects female athletes.

Yesterday, Bishop was presented the letter by former Olympic cyclist Gary Anderson, professional ironman athlete Candice Riley, and Save Women’s Sport Australasia co-founder Ro Edge.

“I think they make some fair points and we are considering updating the guidelines,” Bishop told the Mike Hosking Breakfast this morning. “The major point I think they make which I think has some merit to it is that the guidelines don’t say anything at the moment about fairness.

“It’s a document-based, all-around inclusion, and that’s really important because we want everyone, no matter their gender or how they identify to be able to participate in community sport – that is really important. We’ve also got to get the balance right between making sure that people feel like they can participate but also that there’s fairness in the sports and safety for people participating as well.