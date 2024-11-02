The Kiwis had late opportunities, with a penalty shot and a couple of field goal attempts but couldn’t find an escape route.

While this will be a shock to New Zealand league, it was a deserved victory for Tonga. The result was achieved in the first half, as Tonga rampaged to a 24-0 lead after barely half an hour. They were too big, too strong, too powerful, as they physically smashed the Kiwis from the very first set and never really let up.

The Kiwis mounted a brave comeback – against considerable odds – as they finally got their game going, scoring four unanswered tries, including three in quick succession in the second half.

But a fifth try was a bridge too far. This is a defeat that will hurt for a long time and a tough way for Shaun Johnson to end his Kiwis career on home soil, though the veteran halfback did everything he could in the second half.

It was also a terrific match and a superb advertisement for the international game, in front of an amazing crowd that rode every moment, cheered every tackle.

The Kiwis paid a big price for a horrible first period and this result with spark serious post mortems, especially after the success of last year.

Tonga made a blazing start, with a third-minute try to Sione Katoa. Tui Lolohea had made an early break – and after consecutive sets the Kiwis were outflanked on the right edge, though their wide defence could have been better.

Sione Katoa is tackled by Shaun Johnson and Peta Hiku. Photo / Photosport

That early vignette set the tone for the first half, as they Kiwis were simply brutalised. They were smashed backwards, smashed sideways, smashed everywhere - and struggled to stop the man mountains coming at them, in a constant red wave.

They didn’t help themselves with constant errors, dropped balls and missed passes. There was also a charge down, a head clash and general chaos. The Kiwis were clearly rattled – and it showed – especially with some of the halfhearted defence that was so costly for a couple of Tongan tries. But to their credit, the Pacific nation were almost perfect, with unrelenting power and physicality.

It started early, with centre Matt Timoko throw backwards by Addin Fonua-Blake, and didn’t stop for more than 30 minutes. Fonua-Blake was a man inspired and scored a trademark try, from 15 metres out, before Siliva Havili barged over from close range. The Kiwis were trying everything to stem the tide but nothing really worked, before livewire replacement Soni Luke caught them napping from a quick tap to extend the lead to 24-0 after 32 minutes.

An Isaiah Papali’i try just before halftime was a relief, as the second rower powered over from dummy half but couldn’t mask the overall impression. The first half statistics were horrific from a New Zealand point of view; 32% possession, 62% completion rate, 21 missed tackles and eight errors.

They needed a second-half miracle but the portents weren’t good when Marata Niukore knocked off from the kickoff, reflecting the overall malaise. But Keano Kini scored a smart try, looping around behind Johnson, to give them a platform, before Phoenix Crossland finished off the move of the match, after Peta Hiku had found open territory.

Joseph Tapine then managed a remarkable individual try – and the Kiwis had all the momentum. But they couldn’t make it count, before Katoa’s brilliant field goal. Isaako missed a late penalty shot from 43 metres, before Johnson and Isaako couldn’t nail desperate field goal shots.

Kiwis 24 (Isaiah Papali’I, Keano Kini, Phoenix Crossland, Joseph Tapine tries; Jamayne Isaako 4 cons)

Tonga 25 (Sione Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siliva Havili, Soni Luke tries; Isaiya Katoa 3 cons, pen, field goal)

Halftime: 24-6