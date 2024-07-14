“I knew coming around the corner at the 700m mark that he could sustain a good finish, so I let him pop out three-wide and head the leaders there and turning for home I had plenty underneath me.

“He kicked really strongly at the finish and he felt great. He loves that course so I was really pleased with his efforts.

“He will possibly be back at Ruakākā in two weeks’ time, there may be a race there for him but I’m not entirely sure, I haven’t spoken to Mark as yet.

“I think he’s a genuine Cup horse, he’s taken a couple of years to mature to that distance because he’s run good miles in the past. He’s pretty versatile as well, he handles any sort of track conditions that you put him on.”

Fawcett also saluted aboard Brosnan’s Diamond Jak at Te Rapa last Saturday, his support of the Northern hoop being a reflection of hard work behind the scenes.

“I’m fortunate to be at Matamata where Mark is so I always asked if he needed a hand with gallops and what not, and because I was willing to do track work, he gave me opportunities,” she said.

“We typically have the same opinions on how horses should be ridden so it works really well.”

Out of a four-win mare Fly Silca Fly, Fly My Wey was purchased via gavelhouse.com in 2020 for $3800 and has gone on to win four races from 34 starts and over $130,000 in stakes.

Fawcett also had plenty of praise to give for Vegas Queen, a well-related juvenile filly who earned her maiden success with a promising performance in the ITM/GIB 2-year-old race (1200m) for local trainers Ken Rae and Krystal Williams.

“I think we’re going to see bright things from this filly. I think she wants further and 1200m was almost too short for her yesterday, but she had the ability to get through that really well,” Fawcett said.

“I’m hoping Kenny will pick some black-type races for her in the future, I’m interested to see what he decides to do with her.”

Fawcett established a successful record with Rae dating back to her time as an apprentice jockey, and has earned 23 successes with the stable since Williams entered into partnership.

“Kenny has supported me since I was a four-kilo claimer, my first ride for him was on a horse called Major Tom who won that day and he’s just continued to support me ever since,” Fawcett said.

“His horses love Ruakākā and usually are presented well and ready to win. It’s been a great connection over the years I’ve been riding.”

With just a couple of weeks left in the season, Fawcett is taking every opportunity to reach 70 winners while also being just two adrift of the 300-mark over her career.

“My agent and I set a goal of five winners per month which I was focused and determined to achieve, and I’ve over-achieved that goal so I’ll be making some new ones for next season,” she said.

“I’m only a couple of wins off 300 which is a great milestone as well.

“I’ve got Pukekohe, Hastings, Rotorua and Oamaru this week, and have a couple of nice rides including in the 2-year-old race at Hastings for Glenn Old.

“I’m also on a horse at Rotorua called Social Climber that I’m looking forward to riding. She won her last trial and looks to be a progressive type of filly.”

-LOVERACING.NZ News Desk