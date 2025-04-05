- Aeliana, trained by Chris Waller, won the ATC Derby at Randwick with a five-length victory.
- Willydoit finished fourth and will now be trained by Ciaron Maher in Australia.
- Bjorn Baker’s Stefi Magnetica won the A$4 million Doncaster, ridden by Jason Collett.
By Michael Guerin at Randwick.
A Kiwi won the ATC Derby at Randwick on Saturday, but not the one many New Zealand punters were yelling for.
Heavily backed filly Aeliana, trained by New Zealand champion trainer Chris Waller, who now dominates Sydney racing, bolted to a five-length win in the classic as New Zealand Derby winner Willydoit fought bravely for fourth. Willydoit was midfield, three-wide with cover for most of the 2400m, and while he strode forward at the 600m, Aeliana, who was smashed into $2.15, took off in front of him and was gone.
Willydoit will now head to the spelling paddock and stay in Australia to be trained by Ciaron Maher next season.