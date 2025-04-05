Heavily-backed filly Aeliana bolted to a five-length win in the classic.

While trained by Waller in Sydney, Aeliana was bred in New Zealand by Rich Hill Stud and sold at the Karaka yearling sale for $180,000.

Willydoit’s fourth capped a largely luckless day for New Zealand-trained horses at Randwick, with Golden Century a respectable seventh in the Derby while Mustang Morgan was well beaten.

But another ex-pat trainer in Bjorn Baker claimed one of the jewels of the day, training Stefi Magnetica to win the A$4 million Doncaster, ridden by another Kiwi in jockey Jason Collett.

Baker was narrowly denied a Group 1 double with his rep Overpass was nosed out by Briasa in the A$3m T J Smith, in which Cambridge Stud-owned mare Joliestar struggled when forced to take an inside gap on what was probably the wrong part of the track.

Earlier in the day, Kiwi-bred Evaporate bolted away with his Group 3 race in his first start since finishing second in the NZB Kiwi on March 8.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.