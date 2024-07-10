Branciforti winning at the Cambridge's Synthetic meet on Wednesday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

A lucrative target is now in the crosshairs for Hamilton trainer David Greene with his polytrack specialist Branciforti, following her win in the D & A Diesel 1300 at Cambridge’s Synthetic meeting on Wednesday.

The daughter of Belardo was fresh-up in the midweek meeting and was given the perfect trip in the trail by jockey Sam Spratt, before finding clear running room down the straight where she quickly captured the lead and ran out a one-and-a-half-length victor.

“She did the job pretty well in a smart field today, it was very encouraging,” Greene said.

“I thought it [1300m] might be a bit sharp for her, but being in a fresh state and drawn one she got a beautiful trip. It is the sharpest she has probably been today, she is getting a bit stronger now.

“It becomes a bit tricky placing those [higher rated] horses, they don’t have a lot of options on the synthetic after 65 grade. She has got a very good record on there and it was another very good win today.”