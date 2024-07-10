Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Polytrack specialist Branciforti on track for lucrative target following Cambridge triumph

By Joshua Smith
Branciforti winning at the Cambridge's Synthetic meet on Wednesday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

A lucrative target is now in the crosshairs for Hamilton trainer David Greene with his polytrack specialist Branciforti, following her win in the D & A Diesel 1300 at Cambridge’s Synthetic meeting on Wednesday.

The daughter of Belardo was fresh-up in the midweek meeting and was given the perfect trip in the trail by jockey Sam Spratt, before finding clear running room down the straight where she quickly captured the lead and ran out a one-and-a-half-length victor.

“She did the job pretty well in a smart field today, it was very encouraging,” Greene said.

“I thought it [1300m] might be a bit sharp for her, but being in a fresh state and drawn one she got a beautiful trip. It is the sharpest she has probably been today, she is getting a bit stronger now.

“It becomes a bit tricky placing those [higher rated] horses, they don’t have a lot of options on the synthetic after 65 grade. She has got a very good record on there and it was another very good win today.”

The Sir Peter Vela bred and owned 4-year-old has won three of her seven starts on the synthetic surface and is now in line to head south to Awapuni next month to contest the $100,000 1300m special conditions race on the synthetic track.

“I need to speak with Garry Cossey [Pencarrow Stud racing manager], but I think the 1300-metre race at Awapuni might be an option for her,” Greene said. “She has won three races on the synthetic now and that is what those races are there for, so it would be a nice option for her.”

Greene said the $100,000 synthetic races are a great incentive over the winter months.

“You keep these type of horses up at this time of year purely for the synthetic,” he said. “She doesn’t really handle the heavy going so it is nice to have a carrot there to be able to aim for.

“It [synthetic track] is definitely a horses-for-courses track, but if they like it then they seem to be able to bounce through there pretty well. If they like it, you want to get them over there as much as possible.”

