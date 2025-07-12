“It is his first steeplechase this time in and while he is ready for it, it will also bring him on,” says Oulaghan.

“I wouldn’t be that disappointed if he was beaten because he will improve and hopefully this will get him fitter for Riccarton.”

West Coast’s campaign started in a low when he was pulled up in the Manawatu Hurdle last month and while it was a race he was never going to win, it was a worrying sign.

“He actually wasn’t working that well heading into that race,” admits Oulaghan.

“He also had an off day but he has improved in his training since and while he ran second-last in his flat race last start, I was a lot happier with him.

“So he is heading in the right direction but he could be vulnerable this weekend.”

The problem for those not wanting to take the risk on the giant jumper is finding one to beat him in the steeplechase, which lacks top-end depth.

That isn’t the case in the hurdle, where Berry The Cash has to lump 73kg against a host of major-race winners.

He has raced at the huge Warrnambool carnival this campaign, so carried residual fitness to Ōtaki on Tuesday, where he finished third on the flat.

“He is just a really good horse and is probably more ready for Sunday than West Coast but he faces a better field.”

Berry The Cash has had an exceptional last two years but has rarely met a field as deep as today’s and that, coupled with his 73kg – which will sit heavier on him than West Coast as he is a smaller horse – make it hard to back him with confidence.

Unlike the steeplechase, there are plenty of viable options for punters willing to bet against Berry The Cash, from reigning Great Northern winner Lord Spencer to Happy Star, Taika and the in-form Squire.

Today’s meeting is a winter wonderland for jumps fans, with three hurdle races to start the card, two steeplechases in the middle and the four flat races all being highweights, including one for amateurs, meaning the flat jockeys get to have a day off.

* The Egmont meeting at Hāwera, which was abandoned on Saturday because of heavy rain, will now be held on Tuesday.

