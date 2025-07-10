The day before Hailey’s death, his friend was seriously injured by a horse kick at the Waipā trials at the Te Awamutu track.

Hailey and another young apprentice quickly jumped to his aid.

“They were first there and they were sorting out [his] gear and making sure his car got home,” horse trainer Shaun Phelan, from Phelan Racing, told the Herald.

“I think that might have been quite significant to what happened the next day, maybe why he was out doing what he was doing.”

Ngakau Hailey. Photo / Kenton Wright

Phelan said he understood that Hailey was set to see the injured rider on the day of his death.

At the end of the trials Hailey walked out, “We had a joke and yeah, that’s probably the last memory we had of him.”

‘Huge love for the horse’

Phelan told the Herald that the teenager had ridden for him a lot over the years and described Hailey as a very talented and natural rider.

“I think he had a huge love for the horse.

“It was very easy for him. He could ride horses that were probably difficult for other riders, let alone a young rider. He made it look easy.”

Phelan said the teenager was polite and mature beyond his years.

“The first thing you’d say about him is he’d always be smiling, and what I loved about him is when he would come up and introduce himself to someone, he’d say his name and he’d shake their hand and look them in the eye.

“I thought it was pretty unique, kids just don’t do that. I can remember he’d walk away and people would go, ‘Jeez, I like that boy.’”

The young jockey spent a lot of time down the East Coast with Phelan’s relations, the trainer said.

“It was quite amazing that we sort of worked out that he was a family connection.

“We came from similar backgrounds... I always looked out for him, and obviously I used to ride before I was a trainer, so I always give him guidance.

“He was a typical Kiwi boy, young Māori boy, he loved his pig and deer hunting.”

Horse racing community rallies

The young jockey was going to ride Gone Fission in race one at Cambridge yesterday, and had rides locked in at Ruakaka for Saturday.

Before the first race in Cambridge, a moment of silence was held, and competitors wore black armbands in tribute to Hailey.

“His boss, who he was [an] apprentice to, Debbie Sanders, had horses running, it was quite special to dedicate it to him.

“It was quite surreal before the first race going into the jockey’s room and all that. It’s all they’re thinking about is Ngakau."

“We had an angel riding with us”, another horse trainer at the race said as he acknowledged Hailey’s tragic absence.

Lynsey Satherley. Photo / NZTR

At yesterday’s race four at Cambridge, an emotional competitor, Lynsey Satherley, gave a salute to the stars as she crossed the line in tribute to her late colleague.

Race caller George Simon gave another tribute after the last race wrapped up.

“Well done to all involved here at Cambridge for getting through the day under very trying circumstances.

“Our thoughts and condolences [are] obviously with the family. I know it would have been very tough for all of them out there today.”

At today’s race four at Cambridge, emotional competitors acknowledged the 18-year-old. Photo / NZTR

NZTR’s head of licensing and registrations, Matthew Williamson, said the news brought great sadness to all corners of the industry.

“This is an incredibly sad time for New Zealand racing. Ngakau had a bright future ahead of him, and his passing is a heartbreaking loss.

“On behalf of everyone at NZTR and across the wider industry, we extend our deepest condolences to Ngakau’s family, friends, and the many people who knew and rode alongside him. We will ensure support is available to those who need it,” Williamson said.

A Givealittle page has been set up by a close friend to support his family through the tragedy and help pay for funeral costs. Photo / Givealittle

A Givealittle page has been set up by a close friend to support his family through the tragedy and help pay for funeral costs.

“A naturally gifted young man with a bright future taken away from us so soon,” the page said.

It has already raised more than $19,000.

