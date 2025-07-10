At the end of the trials Hailey walked out, “We had a joke and yeah, that’s probably the last memory we had of him.”
‘Huge love for the horse’
Phelan told the Herald that the teenager had ridden for him a lot over the years and described Hailey as a very talented and natural rider.
“I think he had a huge love for the horse.
“It was very easy for him. He could ride horses that were probably difficult for other riders, let alone a young rider. He made it look easy.”
Phelan said the teenager was polite and mature beyond his years.
“The first thing you’d say about him is he’d always be smiling, and what I loved about him is when he would come up and introduce himself to someone, he’d say his name and he’d shake their hand and look them in the eye.
“I thought it was pretty unique, kids just don’t do that. I can remember he’d walk away and people would go, ‘Jeez, I like that boy.’”
The young jockey spent a lot of time down the East Coast with Phelan’s relations, the trainer said.
“It was quite amazing that we sort of worked out that he was a family connection.
“We came from similar backgrounds... I always looked out for him, and obviously I used to ride before I was a trainer, so I always give him guidance.
“On behalf of everyone at NZTR and across the wider industry, we extend our deepest condolences to Ngakau’s family, friends, and the many people who knew and rode alongside him. We will ensure support is available to those who need it,” Williamson said.
A Givealittle page has been set up by a close friend to support his family through the tragedy and help pay for funeral costs.
“A naturally gifted young man with a bright future taken away from us so soon,” the page said.
It has already raised more than $19,000.
