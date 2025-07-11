Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Racing’s two codes seek cohesive plan as big decisions loom

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Awapuni is one racetrack to have experienced recent track troubles. Photo / Race Images

Awapuni is one racetrack to have experienced recent track troubles. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand’s two horse racing codes are set to join forces to plan for the future.

The thoroughbred and harness racing codes were once considered staunch rivals. Despite plenty of cross-over between owners, punters and trainers, the two codes used to compete for turnover.

Those days are all but gone,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing