Climbers are timed with an automatic system, starting with one foot on a timing pad and beginning on the third beep of the sequence. The timer stops when they hit the touchpad at the top of the wall.

The competition format in Paris includes a qualification round, in which athletes have two climbs to achieve their best time and qualify for the top 16. A series of one-on-one knockout stages follow this. Rankings from the qualification round seed the climbers for the elimination rounds. Each winner from the seven knockout rounds and the fastest loser advance to the quarter-finals. To claim gold, athletes must win three head-to-head matches.

The sport combines precision, explosiveness and muscle memory. Technique and power are crucial components of successful speed climbing.

Climbing methods are individualised.

“You find out based on your physique, strength, and height how you will climb the route. Obviously, the quicker you are, the faster you are, the more holds you skip,” David said.

He advises newcomers to start with the basics to develop finger strength, saying: “Start slow to go fast is kind of my saying.”

The men’s and women’s speed climbing competitions take place over three days, from August 6 to 8.

