Speed climbing is debuting as a standalone event at this year’s Olympics. Previously, it was part of the combined sport climbing event alongside bouldering and lead climbing.
Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff are New Zealand’s first speed climbers to be selected for the Olympic team. Both have excelled since speed climbing became a separate event. David, the current junior world champion, recently won the Emerging Talent Award at the Halberg Awards. Tetzlaff holds the New Zealand and Oceania women’s time record.
Speed climbing takes place on a 15-metre-high wall featuring a route of 20 hand holds and 11 foot holds. The pattern and holds are standardised globally, but David says: “The wall will slightly differ depending on the texture and the brand of people who make it.
Top male competitors complete the climb in under six seconds, while the best female climbers finish in under seven, making it one of the fastest Olympic events.