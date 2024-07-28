Steven van de Velde of Team Netherlands walks at Olympic Truce Mural at Village Plaza ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

The Dutch Olympic team have explicitly admitted that they are shielding Steven van de Velde, the beach volleyball player who made his Games debut here on Sunday despite being convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl when he was 19, from talking publicly about his past.

“We are protecting a convicted child rapist, yes,” said press attache John van Vliet after Van de Velde was allowed to swerve media duties after the event. “To do his sport as best as possible, at a tournament he qualified for.”

It was a staggering statement on a day unlike any the Olympics had seen. Van de Velde, 29, sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison on three counts of raping a child he had met on Facebook, was roundly booed as he emerged on court for his first match in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, which he and playing partner Matthew Immers would lose to Italy. But the more extraordinary scenes came afterwards, as Van de Velde was ushered quickly away by three security guards, leaving Immers and Van Vliet to face a withering inquisition by more than 50 journalists.

While all athletes are required under International Olympic Committee rules to make themselves available to the media after competing, Van Vliet acknowledged that a special dispensation had been made for Van de Velde. “Definitely a different situation for Steven has been created,” he said. “We are very much aware that if we bring Steven out here, it won’t be about sport or his performance. There was a time before this, at least 100 tournaments in beach volleyball, where this never came up. He never had to do anything about it. So, we wanted to create the environment we are used to and not make it extra-special on a stage which is even bigger for these players.”