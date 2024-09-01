Advertisement
Home / Sport / Paralympics

Paralympics: Mobile phone rule sees Italian rower Giacomo Perini stripped of medal

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Giacomo Perini of Italy at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

Italian rower Giacomo Perini has been stripped of a medal at the Paris Paralympics Games after an investigation revealed that he had an illegal device in his boat during the race.

Perini finished third in the PR1 Men’s Single Sculls event only to later have his bronze medal taken off him.

Race officials found the 28-year-old had communications equipment, thought to be a mobile phone or walkie-talkie, in his boat during the final.

“In the final of the PR1 M1x, the ITA PR1 M1x was found to be using communications equipment during the race, in breach of Rule 28 and Appendix R2, Bye-Law to Rule 28,” World Rowing said in a statement.

“As a result, the crew has been excluded from the event and will be ranked last.”

According to reports, Perini left his mobile phone inside a personal bag which was in his boat and it wasn’t used during the race.

Australian Erik Horrie was upgraded from fourth to the bronze medal position.

“There was a situation that happened. World Rowing and Paralympics officials saw it and then made the decision [to disqualify Perini] and I was lucky enough to come away with the bronze,” Horrie told Nine Australia.

“That’s all I can say, really. It’s the joys of sport. There are rules, and as athletes we stick to them.”


