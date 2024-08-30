By RNZ
Anna Taylor has won New Zealand’s first medal of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games overnight, with silver in the women’s C4 3000m individual pursuit.
In the final, Taylor was lapped by Australia’s gold medallist Emily Petricola, but the 33-year-old Para cyclist from Cambridge was rewarded thanks to a brilliant ride in qualification after she sliced more than six seconds from her national record, recording 3:42.137.
Taylor made a scintillating start in the gold medal race blasting out to a sizeable early lead and held a narrow advantage at 1000m. However, Petricola - the defending champion who had set a world record of 3:35.856 in the qualification - took control in the second kilometre. The Australian caught Taylor around 2500m to signal the end of the race but the Kiwi would not be denied a stunning silver medal.
Raised in Taupō and later boarding at St Peter’s School in Cambridge, Taylor, as a non-disabled athlete, later took up a rowing scholarship at Oregon State University in the USA. Overcoming thyroid cancer during her time there, she went on to secure medals at the US national club championships as she carved out an impressive rowing CV.