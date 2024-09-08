There was a high level of suspense when Peter Cowan crossed the finish line in the final of the men’s single va’a VL3 200m canoe sprint race in Paris.
In his Paralympic Games debut, the 29-year-old from Hawke’s Bay flew out of the blocks in the final to battle for the early lead.
As the contest went on, it looked to be a case of two races for medals; Ukrainian Vladyslav Yepifanov and Jack Eyers of Great Britain contesting the top two spots on the podium, while Cowan, Australian Curtis McGrath and China’s Pu Yi were locked in a race for bronze.
The eight-strong race was over in about 50sec. It was a further 45sec before Cowan got word that he would be the third man on the podium.
“It feels unreal,” Cowan told TVNZ of winning a medal in his Paralympics debut.