“It has been a strange 48 hours,” Grimaldi said.

“I try not to prep for the outcome, but I think yesterday was a shock. It is never out of the realm of possibility to come fourth, last whatever, but it was a shock. More than that it was a shock because of the prep that we had done, how good I had been feeling in myself and my confidence. My long jumping has improved and it was a hard pill to swallow that I am a great long jumper but yesterday I didn’t get to show it.

“Part of me was nervous for this [the 200m] because I haven’t done many, I didn’t know how to run one. We only spoke about tactics five minutes before call room. After the heat, I knew if I could hold it together, I could run a really good time but I didn’t know that good.

Anna Grimaldi celebrates winning gold in the Women's 200m - T47 final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

“Everyone thinks there would be a huge amount of disappointment after the long jump, but I think the journey I’ve been on from Rio to Tokyo where I struggled, just happy to be here happy and healthy that really showed up today and yesterday. It has been really freeing and I ran really freely today.”

The gold goes with the bronze she claimed in the 100m earlier in the week.

Grimaldi’s gold medal takes New Zealand’s medal haul to eight at Paris 2024 with one gold, four silver and three bronze.