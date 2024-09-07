Advertisement
Paralympics: Anna Grimaldi wins 200m T47 gold in Paris

NZ Herald
Gold medallist Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand celebrates during the medal presentation for the Women's 200m - T47 Final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

Anna Grimaldi unleashed an electrifying performance to earn the first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for New Zealand.

Grimaldi won the women’s 200m T47 final in a stunning Oceania record time of 24.72 seconds. She could have broken the world record but appeared to ease up late due to a comfortable lead.

The 27-year-old Dunedin-based athlete, who had earlier in the day set an Oceania record of 25.09 in the heats, once again improved upon her time to claim a comprehensive victory from Brittni Mason of the USA.

Regarded as her third-string event, the result was sensational, particularly following the disappointment of Grimaldi finishing fourth in the defence of her Women’s Long Jump T47 title the previous day.

Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the Women's 200m - T47 . Photo / Getty Images
“It has been a strange 48 hours,” Grimaldi said.

“I try not to prep for the outcome, but I think yesterday was a shock. It is never out of the realm of possibility to come fourth, last whatever, but it was a shock. More than that it was a shock because of the prep that we had done, how good I had been feeling in myself and my confidence. My long jumping has improved and it was a hard pill to swallow that I am a great long jumper but yesterday I didn’t get to show it.

“Part of me was nervous for this [the 200m] because I haven’t done many, I didn’t know how to run one. We only spoke about tactics five minutes before call room. After the heat, I knew if I could hold it together, I could run a really good time but I didn’t know that good.

Anna Grimaldi celebrates winning gold in the Women's 200m - T47 final on day ten of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Photo / Getty Images
“Everyone thinks there would be a huge amount of disappointment after the long jump, but I think the journey I’ve been on from Rio to Tokyo where I struggled, just happy to be here happy and healthy that really showed up today and yesterday. It has been really freeing and I ran really freely today.”

The gold goes with the bronze she claimed in the 100m earlier in the week.

Grimaldi’s gold medal takes New Zealand’s medal haul to eight at Paris 2024 with one gold, four silver and three bronze.

