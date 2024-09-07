Anna Grimaldi unleashed an electrifying performance to earn the first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games for New Zealand.
Grimaldi won the women’s 200m T47 final in a stunning Oceania record time of 24.72 seconds. She could have broken the world record but appeared to ease up late due to a comfortable lead.
The 27-year-old Dunedin-based athlete, who had earlier in the day set an Oceania record of 25.09 in the heats, once again improved upon her time to claim a comprehensive victory from Brittni Mason of the USA.
Regarded as her third-string event, the result was sensational, particularly following the disappointment of Grimaldi finishing fourth in the defence of her Women’s Long Jump T47 title the previous day.