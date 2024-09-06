Paralympics: Anna Grimaldi and Cameron Leslie fall short in finals

“I know I am better than that and I train to be able to handle situations like that,” she said. “I was really nervous.

“I had a good first jump but that foul [in round one] made me more nervous. If I had that 5.75m in my first round it might have calmed my nerves enough to be able to build on it, but I wasn’t able to today.”

Cameron Leslie dives into action in the Men's 200m Freestyle - S4 Final at the Paris Paralympics. Photo / Getty Images

Three-time Paralympic champion Leslie produced his best time of the season in the final of the Men’s 50m Freestyle S8.

“This week has been hard, but I am proud of the two swims I’ve had [in the Men’s 50m Freestyle S4]. They were very respectable times for me, and so long as I doing myself proud, I have nothing to be disappointed about. It was super close to a personal best and not forgetting I am 34 years old, and to set personal bests at that age is not easy.”

The race was won by Canadian teenager Sebastian Massabie, with Takayuki Suzuki, of Japan, taking silver and Israel’s Ami Omer the bronze.

“The race was hard, it was a close race, really tough. For a swimmer to smash the world record like that by someone who has come out of the woodwork happens like that in a Paralympic year. It was once Ami and I trading world records and now here we are winning bronze and finishing fourth.”

Leslie is scheduled to race in the Men’s 50m Backstroke S4 later today.

“It gives me confidence ahead of [the backstroke final]. I can sprint and it shows to me that what we are doing in training is on the right path for what we want to do.”



