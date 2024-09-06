Paralympics: Anna Grimaldi and Cameron Leslie fall short in finals

Kiwi Paralympians Anna Grimaldi and Cameron Leslie missed out on medals by the narrowest of margins in Paris overnight.
Grimaldi finished fourth in the Women’s Long Jump T47 final – just 1cm off a podium place – in the event in which she won gold at both Tokyo and Rio.
Leslie finished an agonising 0.13 seconds shy of bronze in the Men’s 50m Freestyle S4 final.
Grimaldi’s best jump of 5.75m was just 1cm shy of her gold-medal winning distance at Tokyo 2020. World record-holder Kiara Rodriguez, of Ecuador, bagged the three longest jumps of the competition, with a best of 6.05m.
Dunedin-based Grimaldi claimed bronze in the Women’s 100m T47 earlier in the week, but said she was disappointed with her long jump effort.