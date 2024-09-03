William Stedman celebrates after claiming silver in the men's 400m T36 Final in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

William Stedman struck silver at the Paralympic Games, finishing second in the final of the men’s 400m T36 in Paris.

Stedman, who came into the Games after winning at the world championships in Kobe earlier this year, posted a personal best and New Zealand-record time of 52.92sec in the medal race, which was won in world-record time by Australian James Turner.

The run saw him claim a Paralympic medal in his third-straight Games. The youngest member of the New Zealand team to compete at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro at just 16 years old, Stedman came home with bronze medals in both the 400m T36 and 800m T36.

He backed that up with a bronze (400m T36) and silver (long jump T36) in Tokyo in 2021.

It’s been a busy schedule for the 24-year-old over the last couple of days. Last night, Stedman was still competing in the long jump competition, in which he finished just shy of the medals in fourth place.