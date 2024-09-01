Kiwi cyclist Nicole Murray has gone one better than her finish at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, claiming the bronze medal in the women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit in Paris.
Murray, 31, beat Italian Claudia Cretti in the race for the bronze medal, winning by a margin of more than 7sec in an impressive performance.
The Kiwi had posted a qualifying time about just over 1sec faster than that of the Italian, and that margin in qualifying provided a fair indication of how the race for bronze went.
Murray got off to a good start, building a lead early on in the contest and continually building on it.
By the 1000m mark, Murray led by more than 3sec, and extended that to almost 5sec by the 2000m mark. Towards the end of the race, it looked like Murray might have had a chance to catch Cretti, but ultimately she pedalled her way to a convincing victory to earn herself a spot on the podium.