Yet after another close defeat, to the magnificent Springboks, the question might be asked whether the All Blacks’ attitude to themselves is the problem.

The swagger has gone. The attitude exuded by men like Sir Wayne “Buck” Shelford, Grant Fox, Andy Haden, Sean Fitzpatrick, Dane Coles and Richie McCaw over the years is ebbing away.

Or to put it another way – what is it about Eden Park that emboldens them?

Self-belief is a magical ingredient.

Success breeds success. The All Blacks are zooming the other way.

Winner: The new breed of Springboks backs

Veteran midfield backs Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel remain the fulcrum. But around that, a band of wonderful athletes – of various styles – is emerging in South African rugby. Rassie Erasmus isn’t resting on the laurels of South Africa’s deep forward power. He’s using it to seek new heights.

Loser/Winner: Beauden Barrett... from bomb to bomb squad?

Starting fullback Barrett had a disaster at Ellis Park with a string of poor options and bad execution. He is such an amazing match-turner that coach Scott Robertson must surely consider returning the veteran to the bench.

The All Blacks still take a hierarchical rather than overly strategic approach to their match-day run-on and bench selections.

They desperately need mid-game impact, to somehow match the Springboks’ famous bomb squad. Barrett is the best available option.

Winner: The ref strikes back

TJ Perenara has a terrible reputation among referees in this country (I have long been led to believe) because of his verbal efforts.

“Least favourite player,” is how one ref described it.

Perenara gave up a crucial penalty at Ellis Park for yelling at referee Andrew Brace of Ireland.

Winner/Loser: Ellis Park/fake fun

A magnificent stadium. So why do we need stadium music, which robs sport of real atmosphere? Things like stunned silence are essential to the real sporting experience.

While we are on the subject, this punter is sick of hearing the horrible Neil Diamond classic Sweet Caroline being sung all over the sports world. Yuck. Worse than the Mexican wave.

Loser: This rugby official should be sacked

Whoever was responsible for awarding the Springboks their first try at Ellis Park must be stood down. It only required a glance to know that Bongi Mbonambi had knocked the ball on. How could something so simple be missed? Test rugby deserves a lot better.

Winner/Loser: Take your pick with Shaun Johnson’s overhyped farewell

It was full party mode in the TV commentary box as Warriors icon Shaun Johnson got to say goodbye to his career in chaotic style with a win over the Sharks.

From a Warriors member’s point of view, having sat through a year of baffling efforts from S.J. and his cohorts on cold Penrose nights, the party atmosphere fell a little flat.

Where was this Warriors team during the rest of the year?

Minor point, apparently, as the balloons and whistles brigade took over on Saturday night.

Michael Ennis used to be the NRL’s best player-turned-analyst TV before Cooper Cronk turned up.

He kept yelling that Johnson was “carrying the Warriors on his back” without bothering to analyse much.

Assisting him was lead commentator Andrew Voss, who may have gone a little overboard this time.

Voss and fellow callers Warren Smith and Dan Ginnane carry the NRL on their backs.

Their energetic and knowledgable commentaries are the lifeblood of a sport that looks a heck of a lot different, and not nearly as good, when you mute the sound.

Voss is the most theatrical and imaginative. Smith is, by comparison, the straight man. Ginnane lies somewhere in between, with a vocal style that sounds as if someone is wrestling with his tongue.

Voss was the obvious choice to see Johnson off.

Johnson, meanwhile, was dancing and pointing and grinning like a grand final winner, in a team that has fallen flat in 2024.

On his final-40 display at Cronulla he should not have retired, although his defence remained resolutely suspect.

Yet on his form during much of the rest of the year, Johnson should have retired last year.

Loser: The Warriors

Will finish 13th in this year’s NRL, which is a disaster considering the foundation laid last in 2023 with attendant hoopla. Performance-wise, they have had worse seasons. But on the letdown meter, 2024 was off the charts.

Winner: Scott McLaughlin

An IndyCar victory in Milwaukee after finishing eighth, from pole position, the previous day.

“I only had four and a half hours’ sleep, I was so stressed about what I’d done wrong [the previous day] and what I could do better,” he said.

Loser: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s shift to Japan

Japanese money has been gobbling up New Zealand’s rugby stars, and now it is happening in the women’s game.

I read one report saying retired sevens superstar Woodman-Wickliffe was staying loyal to rugby by playing for a club in Japan.

But she will be out of sight there. Much better for everyone if she had joined the little exodus to the Australian rugby league competition, which is producing fabulous skills and contests.

Winner: Caitlin Clark

The American basketball phenomenon is the real deal and then some.

She hit a career-high 31 points in leading Indiana to a big win over Chicago in the WNBA, proof again of her ability to deal with all the pressure and attention on her.

Clark has already set a new WNBA record of 19 assists in a game this year. The 22-year-old from Iowa should claim the rookie-of-the-year award, and might even go close to winning the MVP. The sky is the limit.

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

The American demolished the field in the Tour Championship golf tournament in Georgia. Sitting on a seven-shot lead, a Scheffler shank created an opening for Collin Morikawa during the final round. But Scheffler immediately slammed the door shut with a brilliant tee shot on the next hole.

Scheffler’s dominance of men’s golf is staggering. He has been number one for 67 consecutive weeks, second only to Tiger Woods’ record 280 weeks.

“He has every shot, he never gets fazed,” Morikawa said of Scheffler.

Winner: Erling Haaland

A second consecutive hat-trick in the English Premier League, in Manchester City’s impressive start to the season. Haaland has scored seven goals in three matches.

Winner: Ferrari and Charles Leclerc

A surprise Formula One home win for the famous Italian team at Monza. Brit Lando Norris chipped away, again, at Max Verstappen’s championship lead. There could be a thrilling conclusion to a surprisingly competitive season.

Winner: Fadi Aldeeb... a symbol of tragedy and courage

Aldeeb, a shot put exponent, is Palestine’s only competitor at the Paralympics.

He described it as involving “too much stress, too much responsibility”.

The 39-year-old has lost a brother and two nephews in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Aldeeb says he was paralysed after being shot in the back by a sniper in 2001.

“I’m here to give the world a message that Palestine is here, we are not dying and there’s people searching in Gaza for humanity, human rights and everything like this,” he told CNN.

Losers: These tennis superstars.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were shock early losers at the US Open tennis tournament. For the first time since 2002, the Grand Slam title winners do not include Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.

Djokovic said the massive effort he put in to win Olympic gold took its toll. Alcaraz – beaten in the Paris medal final by the Serbian master – said he also turned up in New York lacking energy.