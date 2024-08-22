All those banks. All those precision watches. Yet the Swiss can’t tootle around Barcelona waters on a nice day without wrecking the boat.

That is modern America’s Cup racing, a continual work in progress on high-speed foils. It has been likened to Formula One motor racing. Regatta incidents suggest it is more dangerous.

With major test rugby having a lay day, the opening America’s Cup battles rate as the sporting highlight of the weekend.

Grant Dalton’s Team New Zealand begin their defence of the Auld Mug in the preliminary regatta over the next few days, with the long-winded Louis Vuitton Cup starting late next week. The 37th America’s Cup final starts on October 12.

Will a nation still hold its breath since Dalts has taken the whole shebang overseas? We shall see.

The midnight sailing times aren’t great, but free-to-air coverage will help. And New Zealand has become a nation of America’s Cup news-and-views junkies.

Coverage: Three/ThreeNow

PR bluster… Warriors v Bulldogs, tonight 8pm

The Warriors are left trying to wring tiny drops of positive publicity out of their woeful 2024 campaign by ramping up the farewell tears for retiring Shaun Johnson.

The mercurial halfback will leave a lot of memories, some exceptional, some not so. His career reflects a club that has fallen sadly short of potential.

This last home match of the season (tonight, 8pm) shows how far the Warriors have sunk because the Bulldogs – also coached by an offshoot from the champion Penrith system – offer a telling comparison.

The Dogs have recruited smartly over the past couple of years and slotted a sprinkling of stars into a great team system and environment.

The Warriors have gone backwards in both departments in 2024, as evidenced by the foolish Welcome Home sign for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, and the mid-season Addin Fonua-Blake fiasco.

I fear the blaze of 2023 glory saw the club emerge from some rain-drenched days at Mt Smart believing they could walk on water.

Instead, they have sunk with little trace.

The “Wahs” adrenaline rush has evaporated. This team is on track to have one of the worst seasons in the club’s history, which is saying something.

By all means people, celebrate the magic of Shaun Johnson (and don’t forget about Jazz Tevaga). But your season sucked, big time.

Coverage: Sky/Sky Open

Lydia Ko at the British Open

Brutal winds and heavy rain are predicted at the St Andrews Old Course on the east coast of Scotland.

There is a good omen though.

It was the same weather deal in 2013 when Lydia Ko shared the low amateur trophy after a tournament in which the third round had to be completed on day four.

This is one of the three major titles the Kiwi superstar hasn’t won.

Still fresh from her Olympic gold medal, which completed her Hall of Fame entry, Ko should be in a great frame of mind.

Nelly Korda is the almost automatic favourite, despite struggling to keep her early season blast going, and fellow American Lauren Coughlin is on a hot streak and won the Scottish Open by an impressive four strokes.

But Ko, who won the second of her two major titles a long eight years ago, stated after the Paris gold medal triumph that winning a third was now her primary goal.

The so-called home of golf – it’s only the third time the women’s open has been played there - is the perfect venue for Ko to keep making her dreams come true.

Hopefully, she is not blown off course in the early rounds. It could be a great watch if she is in contention.

Coverage: Sky, from 11pm Friday (round two)

Pacific Nations Cup - Fiji v Samoa

The rugby championship opens with PNC heavyweights Fiji hosting Samoa on Friday evening (6pm).

Coverage: Sky

Great serving - The US Open

A reminder: the No 1 tennis tournament (IMO) begins next week, and is free to air in New Zealand.

Coverage: TVNZ+(from Tuesday 3am)







