A separate clip shows a swimmer with no arms reaching the end of the pool before smacking his head on the wall with Dory, from the Disney film Finding Nemo, singing: “Just keep swimming.” The accompanying caption reads: “It’s all in the finish.”

In another post that has been viewed more than 20 million times, a Great Britain wheelchair basketball player can be seen accidentally hitting one of her teammates with the ball before the latter falls out of her wheelchair.

The posts, while they may have been well intentioned, have received mixed reactions, with the US Paralympics snowboarding champion, Brenna Huckaby, criticising the account as “condescending and disrespectful”.

“I wish these videos took the athletes more seriously,” one person wrote. Another commented: “These athletes deserve so much more respect and to be recognised for their hard work.”

“Not gonna lie, the Paralympics TikTok page may be the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen in a long time. I feel so bad for those athletes. Absolutely shameful,” said one social media user on X.

Organisers ‘treading a thin line’

Before the Games, IPC communications officer Craig Spence said in an interview with Sportico that organisers knew they were “treading a thin line” with some of its content.

While his team may have come under fire for the audacious social media strategy, others saw no problem with the humorous nature of the posts. One user wrote: “I think this TikTok account is a genius move to make people get interested in Paralympics!” Another suggested those behind the account deserved a medal.

The official account is reportedly run by a three-person team, including British ex-Paralympian Richard Fox, who competed in seven-a-side football at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Spence has previously claimed most of the backlash to the content was driven by non-disabled people rather than those with disabilities.

“If you speak to Paralympians, they’ve got a great sense of humour,” he said in an interview earlier this year with US TV channel WZZM. “They’re not wrapped up in cotton wool and protected from society. They like to laugh about themselves. Like we all do, and that’s why we’ve tried to be really edgy on the Paralympic TikTok account.”

Paris 2024 organisers have been approached for comment.