Nicole Murray eventually placed fifth in the final. Photo / Getty Images

Paralympian #222 Nicole Murray launched the New Zealand Paralympic challenge in style on day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympics by smashing the New Zealand record in qualification before placing fifth in the final of the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial.

The 31-year-old went one better than her finishing position in this event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and given the quality of the display, it bodes well for her remaining three events at Paris 2024.

The Ōtorohanga-raised Para cyclist powered around the two-lap distance, clocking 37.425 in the final fractionally outside her national record of 37.367 set when advancing from qualification sixth quickest. Her all round performance underlines her current form as she registered her two fastest ever times for the event here at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Victory was secured by Caroline Groot of the Netherlands who struck gold in 35.566 – slightly slower than her Women’s C5 500m Time Trial world record of 35.390 she set in qualification. Silver went to Marie Patouillet of France (36.700) with bronze secured by C4 Para cyclist Kate O’Brien of Canada, who posted a factored time of 36.873.

Defending champion Kadeena Cox of Great Britain crashed out on the opening bend of the final and did not register a time.