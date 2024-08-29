Advertisement
Updated

Paralympics 2024: Cyclist Nicole Murray breaks national record on opening day in Paris

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Nicole Murray eventually placed fifth in the final. Photo / Getty Images

Paralympian #222 Nicole Murray launched the New Zealand Paralympic challenge in style on day one of the Paris 2024 Paralympics by smashing the New Zealand record in qualification before placing fifth in the final of the Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial.

The 31-year-old went one better than her finishing position in this event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and given the quality of the display, it bodes well for her remaining three events at Paris 2024.

The Ōtorohanga-raised Para cyclist powered around the two-lap distance, clocking 37.425 in the final fractionally outside her national record of 37.367 set when advancing from qualification sixth quickest. Her all round performance underlines her current form as she registered her two fastest ever times for the event here at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Victory was secured by Caroline Groot of the Netherlands who struck gold in 35.566 – slightly slower than her Women’s C5 500m Time Trial world record of 35.390 she set in qualification. Silver went to Marie Patouillet of France (36.700) with bronze secured by C4 Para cyclist Kate O’Brien of Canada, who posted a factored time of 36.873.

Defending champion Kadeena Cox of Great Britain crashed out on the opening bend of the final and did not register a time.

An elated Murray, who also competes in the Women’s C5 3000m Individual Pursuit on the track as well as on the road in the Women’s C5 Time Trial and Women’s C4-5 Road Race later at Paris 2024, said it was a struggle to keep her emotions in check ahead of the final.

“I am so happy to be here, I am so overwhelmed by the crowd. It was tricky staying calm between the qualification and final. I am so pleased to have my parents and auntie here. I kept seeing all the support and tearing up. It is the first time my parents have been here for any of my international races. It is cool to be able to share this with them.

“I am blown away I got to the final,” she says. “It was a stacked field, and the time trial is definitely not my best race, so just to make the final is incredible.”

