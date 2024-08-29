Ellesse Andrews has now won four Olympic medals for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Ellesse Andrews has now won four Olympic medals for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Ellesse Andrews emerged on to the Olympic scene in Tokyo, but it was in Paris where she established herself as the one to beat in world track cycling.

Silver in the team sprint, gold in the keirin and topped off with a gold in the individual sprint it was historic Games for the 24-year-old as she became the first woman to complete the sprint/keirin Olympic double.

Andrews’ three medals took New Zealand’s tally to 14 from 17 Olympiads; an impressive strike rate for a nation whose most-googled Olympic statistic is the medals-per-capita table.

The four-time Olympic medallist told Newstalk ZB she feels New Zealand’s prowess in cycling comes from people up and down the country who are passionate about the sport, not just in its spiritual home of Cambridge.

“I think with cycling in New Zealand it’s not just about Cambridge, it’s not about that hub, it’s about the whole country and what cycling means to the whole country.