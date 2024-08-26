Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Paralympics 2024: Hannah Cockroft interview: ‘I’m better than Jesus. I died and came back twice’

By Neil Squires
Daily Telegraph UK·
7 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington, Finn Butcher, and Issac McHardie were among the athletes who arrived home today after New Zealand's most successful Olympics ever. Video / Cameron Pitney

“I’m better than Jesus,” says Hannah Cockroft. “I died and came back twice.”

Britain’s wheelchair racer supreme is reflecting, on the eve of the Paris Paralympics, on how she came to be who she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics