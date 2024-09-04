The result comes off the back of the 29-year-old’s silver medal in the discipline at this year’s world championships in Kobe, where she threw an Oceania record of 12.25m.

The final got off to a nervy start for Robinson in the 15-strong field. She didn’t execute with her first throw and stepped over the toe board to have her effort scrubbed from the ledger.

She bounced back with her second throw, jumping right up into medal contention with an 11.46m effort. She continued to build her case for a medal, with three of her final four throws being better than the one that preceded it; her bronze medal-winning mark of 11.88m coming with her final throw of the event.

Robinson said she felt like her first throw of the event was “a beauty” before she stepped over the board.

“That’s the one that got away. Just a few timing issues, but hey, it’s what you can put out there and the throw that I put out there won me bronze so it’s pretty cool.”

Robinson will have a chance to add to her medal count on Saturday when she competes in the women’s F46 javelin event.

Her success brought the New Zealand medal count for the Games to six.

Last night, Will Stedman claimed silver in the men’s 400m T36, while Anna Grimaldi claimed a bronze in the women’s 100m T47 final.

They joined cyclist Anna Taylor, who got New Zealand on the board with a silver in the women’s C4 3000m individual pursuit on Saturday, before a double-medal night on Sunday saw sprinter Danielle Aitchison claim silver in the women’s 200m T36, before cyclist Nicole Murray claimed bronze in the women’s C5 3000m individual pursuit.



