Holly Robinson has claimed her first Paralympic Games shot put medal, finishing third in the women’s F46 competition in Paris.
In her fourth Games, but competing in the shot put event for the first time, Robinson finished with a best throw of 11.88m to claim the third step on the podium. She was bettered only by American Noelle Malkamaki, whose winning mark of 14.06m was a world record, and Ukrainian Mariia Shpatkivska, who counted a 12.35m throw.
“I’m pretty pleased with the medal, I’m not that pleased with my distance,” Robinson told TVNZ after the event.
“I know I’m capable of far more but it’s what you can do on the day and that’s what I did and got the bronze, so I’m pretty stoked.”
It was Robinson’s third Games medal, with a gold and a silver in the women’s F46 javelin events at the Tokyo (2021) and Rio de Janeiro (2016) Games respectively.