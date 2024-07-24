Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Sports Illustrated predicts New Zealand will win 13 medals in Paris

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Many Paris locals are split on having the Olympics, citing increased costs and disruptions. Video / NZ Herald

American news site Sports Illustrated is predicting female athletes to lead the charge for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

In predicting every medal at the Games, SI.com says New Zealand will bring home 13 medals, with four gold struck by female athletes or teams.

They are expecting Dame Lisa Carrington to bring home two more gold medals, in the K1 500m and the K4 500m, to add to her personal tally of five gold and one bronze heading into her fourth Olympics.

According to SI.com, New Zealand will also win gold in the women’s sevens, while Commonwealth Games champion Ellesse Andrews will take out the women’s keirin after a silver three years ago.

New Zealand should expect four gold, five silver and three bronze according to the American outlet, which would be down on the 20 medals won in Tokyo 2021.

SI.com isn’t predicting either Lewis Clareburt or Erika Fairweather to break New Zealand’s 28-year medal drought in the swimming pool or for any Kiwis to get on the dias at the athletics despite strong chances in the likes of Hamish Kerr, two-time medallist Tom Walsh and Rio bronze medalist Eliza McCartney.

Ranking every New Zealand athlete and their chances of a medal at the Games

SI.com also doesn’t factor Aimee Fisher a chance to get on the podium in the K1 500m, however according to the Herald, she’s a strong chance to push Carrington for gold in a possible one-two for New Zealand.

The Herald also considers the likes of Dylan Schmidt in men’s trampoline, Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox in the women’s lightweight double sculls rowing, the men’s and women’s coxless fours, the men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson, Hamish Kerr, Aaron Gate in the men’s omnium and the men’s madison as strong medal contenders.

SI.com’s prediction of how many medals New Zealand will win at the Paris Olympics

Gold: Lisa Carrington, K1 500m

Gold: Women’s K4 (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan)

Gold: Women’s rugby sevens

Gold: Ellesse Andrews, women’s keirin

Silver: Men’s rugby sevens

Silver: Hayden Wilde, triathlon

Silver: Sam Gaze, men’s mountain biking

Silver: Emma Twigg, single sculls

Silver: Tom MacIntosh, single sculls

Bronze: Ally Wollaston, women’s omnium

Bronze: Women’s team pursuit

Bronze: Tim Price, individual eventing


