New Zealand should expect four gold, five silver and three bronze according to the American outlet, which would be down on the 20 medals won in Tokyo 2021.
SI.com isn’t predicting either Lewis Clareburt or Erika Fairweather to break New Zealand’s 28-year medal drought in the swimming pool or for any Kiwis to get on the dias at the athletics despite strong chances in the likes of Hamish Kerr, two-time medallist Tom Walsh and Rio bronze medalist Eliza McCartney.
SI.com also doesn’t factor Aimee Fisher a chance to get on the podium in the K1 500m, however according to the Herald, she’s a strong chance to push Carrington for gold in a possible one-two for New Zealand.
The Herald also considers the likes of Dylan Schmidt in men’s trampoline, Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox in the women’s lightweight double sculls rowing, the men’s and women’s coxless fours, the men’s pair of Dan Williamson and Phillip Wilson, Hamish Kerr, Aaron Gate in the men’s omnium and the men’s madison as strong medal contenders.
SI.com’s prediction of how many medals New Zealand will win at the Paris Olympics
Gold: Lisa Carrington, K1 500m
Gold: Women’s K4 (Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan)
Gold: Women’s rugby sevens
Gold: Ellesse Andrews, women’s keirin
Silver: Men’s rugby sevens
Silver: Hayden Wilde, triathlon
Silver: Sam Gaze, men’s mountain biking
Silver: Emma Twigg, single sculls
Silver: Tom MacIntosh, single sculls
Bronze: Ally Wollaston, women’s omnium
Bronze: Women’s team pursuit
Bronze: Tim Price, individual eventing