Many Paris locals are split on having the Olympics, citing increased costs and disruptions. Video / NZ Herald

American news site Sports Illustrated is predicting female athletes to lead the charge for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

In predicting every medal at the Games, SI.com says New Zealand will bring home 13 medals, with four gold struck by female athletes or teams.

They are expecting Dame Lisa Carrington to bring home two more gold medals, in the K1 500m and the K4 500m, to add to her personal tally of five gold and one bronze heading into her fourth Olympics.

According to SI.com, New Zealand will also win gold in the women’s sevens, while Commonwealth Games champion Ellesse Andrews will take out the women’s keirin after a silver three years ago.