Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher, Women’s K1 500m

Two golden chances in the same event. New Zealand have a very strong chance, two of them, to claim the gold in the K1. Carrington and Fisher battled it out over recent months with Fisher winning the past two World Cup events. They should square off on the last Sunday night of the games. Potential gold - Day 15 Saturday August 10, 11pm.

Lisa Carrington and Alicia Hoskin, Women’s K2 500m

Carrington won the event with Caitlin Regal in Tokyo. With Hoskin they have won two golds in World Cup events this year, including winning the Poznan final by more than a second over German duo Lema Roehlings and Pauline Jagsch. Possibly Carrington’s best shot at a sixth gold. Potential gold - Day 14 Friday August 9, 11.10pm.

Dylan Schmidt, Men’s trampoline

A World Champion in 2022 he has a strong chance to improve on his bronze in Tokyo. The biggest threat is likely to be Chinese duo Yan Langyu, who won the world championships in 2021 and last year, and Wang Zisai who is a regular World Cup event winner. Potential gold - Day 7 Saturday August 3, 5.45am.

Emma Twigg, Women’s single sculls rowing

Defending Olympic champion competing at her fifth Olympic Games. Silver at last year’s world championships behind Karolien Florijn of Netherlands who has won two titles since switching from the fours. They have squared off at one World Cup event this year with Florijn winning. Potential gold - Day 8 Saturday August 3, 8.18pm.

Ellesse Andrews, Women’s keirin cycling

World champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the event. Was superb to claim silver in Tokyo and has grown in strength on the track since. Potential gold - Day 13 Friday August 9 5.11am.

Lewis Clareburt, Men’s 400m individual medley

World champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the event. PB of 04:08.70 would have won gold in Tokyo but will be up against home favourite Leon Marchand a two-time world champion. Potential gold - Day 2 Monday July 29, 6.30am.

Men’s rugby sevens

Certainly a chance to go one better than the Tokyo Olympics and could be New Zealand’s first medal of the Paris Games. Mixed results on the SVNs circuit but they won the last two events in Hong Kong and Singapore. They also made final in Vancouver. Hosts France, with fifteens star Antoine Dupont pose a big threat as do Australia and defending champions Fiji. Potential gold - Day 1 Sunday July 28, 5.45am.

Tier 2: In the medals

Erika Fairweather heads into the Games as the world champion. Photo / Photosport

Erika Fairweather, Women’s 200m freestyle, Women’s 400m freestyle and Women’s 800m freestyle

Fairweather had an amazing World Championships with gold in the 400m, silver in the 200m and bronze in the 800m. However, that was without racing against Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh. New Zealand’s best hope for an Olympic medal since Danyon Loader in 1996. Medal events: Day 1 Sunday July 28, 6.55am (400m), Day 2 Monday July 29, 8am (200m), Day 8 Sunday August 9, 7.09am (800m).

Tom Mackintosh, Men’s single sculls rowing

Bronze at the world championships last year. Won the most recent World Cup event last month in Poland, however, current world champion Oliver Zeidler was not in the final. Medal event: Day 8 Saturday August 3, 8.30pm.

Jackie Kiddle, Shannon Cox, Women’s lightweight double sculls rowing

Won the most recent World Cup event in Poland but that race didn’t feature British world champions Emily Craig and Imogen Grant who beat the Kiwis by three seconds in the second World Cup event this year. Medal event: Day 7 Friday August 2, 10.22pm.

Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Women’s team pursuit cycling

The team were second at the world championships last year. Won the recent World Cup event in Hong Kong. Another track contender to reach a medal race. Medal event: Day 12 Thursday August 8, 4.57am.

Hayden Wilde, Men’s triathlon

It could be another battle between Wilde and Brit Alex Yee as we saw at the Commonwealth Games. Yee claimed the silver medal in Tokyo ahead of the Kiwi, as well as edging Wilde for gold in Birmingham. Yee also won last August’s Paris Olympic test event when Wilde was forced to withdraw early on the run with injury. Medal event: Day 4 Tuesday July 30, 6pm.

Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray, Oliver Maclean, Men’s coxless four rowing

Features two gold medalists from the 2020 Eights crew in Macdonald and Murray. The four won bronze at the 2023 world champs. Biggest challengers will be the British crew and the Americans. Medal event: Day 6 Thursday August 1, 10.10pm.

Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy, Phoebe Spoors, Kerri Williams, Women’s coxless four rowing

Williams is a double Olympic medalist, winning gold in the pair and silver in the Eight at the Tokyo Olympics. The crew won the most recent World Cup event in Poland last month. World champion Dutch crew weren’t in the final however. Medal event: Day 6 Thursday August 1, 10.30pm.

Tom Saunders, ILCA 7 sailing

A world champion in 2021 but will go into the Games ranked behind strong challenges in Aussie Matthew Wearn and Brit Michael Beckett. Wearn has won the last two world titles as well as the test event. Medal event: Day 11 Thursday August 6, 10pm.

Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie, 49er sailing

Really good performances over the past 18 months puts them right in the mix in an event which Blair Tuke and Peter Burling produced three medals at the last three Olympics. Fifth in the test event last year, fourth at the world championships. Medal event: Day 11 Thursday August 6, 10pm.

Hamish Kerr, Men’s high jump

Second best in the world this year and an indoor world champion. Matched his personal best outdoor height to claim victory at a Diamond League track and field meet in Monaco earlier this month back up with another win in London. Medal event: Day 15 Sunday August 11, 5.10am.

Dan Williamson, Phillip Wilson, Men’s coxless pair rowing

The duo were in the Men’s Eight that won gold in Tokyo three years ago and now have the opportunity to continue New Zealand’s outstanding record in the men’s coxless pair following Bond and Murray. Williamson and Wilson claimed bronze at a recent World Cup regatta in Poland. Medal event: Day 7 Friday August 2, 9.30pm.

Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart, Men’s madison

Bronze at world championships last year, though are ranked best in the world after winning the Track Cycling Nations Cup event in Hong Kong earlier this year. Medal event: Day 15 Sunday August 11, 3.59am

Tier 3: Could be gold, could be nothing

Eliza McCartney won her first national pole vault title in six years with a 4.61m jump at the national track and field championships in Wellington. Photos / Alisha Lovrich for Athletics NZ

Eliza McCartney, Women’s pole vault

Bronze medal eight years ago, McCartney has battled injuries to get back among the top vaulters. Season best of 4.84m at indoor event in France on the back of second at World Indoor Championships. 4.84m and above should mean medal contention in Paris. Medal event: Day 12 Thursday August 8, 5am.

Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha, Emily Shearman, Nicole Shields, Women’s madison

The New Zealand team are ranked second in the Olympics rankings in the two-person race after Botha and Shearman claimed silver at the Track Cycling Nations Cup event in Hong Kong. Botha and Michaela Drummond, a reserve for Paris, were fourth in the Adelaide event in February while Wollaston and Botha were seventh at the worlds last year. So a bit hard to judge. Medal event: Day 14 Saturday August 10, 4.09am.

Aaron Gate, Men’s Omnium

Gate is fourth in the Omnium on UCI Olympic rankings. The Commonwealth Games star earned his rainbow stripes in the individual Points Race, which is the core discipline in the Olympic Omnium. Won the March World Cup event in Hong Kong. Medal event: Day 13 Friday August 9, from 3am.

Eventing team, Equestrian three-day eventing

Tim and Jonelle Price are former world number 1 and 2 respectively while New Zealand has a rich history in the team event. Clarke Johnstone is also part of the team. A big call to leave out Badminton winner Caroline Powell. All a chance for individual medals as well as a team medal. Medal event: Day 3 Monday July 29, 9pm (final day)

Luuka Jones, Finn Butcher, KX-1

Jones’ best chance of winning a second medal in her fifth Games is in the new event which sees five athletes on the course at the same time and can get physical. Jones and Butcher have both performed well in World Cup events in recent years, Jones winning gold in 2023 while Butcher had a third earlier this year. Medal event Day 10 Tuesday August 6, 2.55am (women), 3am (men)

Ally Wollaston, Women’s omnium

Was sitting strong on the standings at the world championships last year until the points race which is the final event. Medal event: Day 16 Sunday August 11, 11.56pm.

Tier 4: Certainly a chance to get on the dais

Ainsley Thorpe, Nicole van der Kay, Hayden Wilde and Dylan McCullough, Mixed triathlon

Bronze medal at the world triathlon relay championships this month but some of the world’s best weren’t racing in Hamburg, including Wilde.

Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan, Women’s K4 500m

Fourth in Tokyo. Once again led by Carrington with three new teammates from the last Olympics. Second at the most recent World Cup in Poland behind China. Fourth in Hungary World Cup.

Aimee Fisher and Lucy Matehaere, Women’s K2 500m

Eighth at the most recent World Cup, more than six seconds back from winners Carrington and Hoskin.

Aaron Gate, Keegan Hornblow, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart, Men’s team pursuit cycling

Bronze at last year’s world champs with Hornblow replacing Nick Kergozou but the defending champion British team did not finish after a crash. Fourth the year previously. A likely chance to race for a medal but it might be for bronze.

Lucy Spoors, Brooke Francis, Women’s double sculls rowing

Both are former World Champions and Olympic medalists. Spoors was in the women’s Eight in Tokyo, while Francis won silver in the Women’s Double. Both athletes took time out after Tokyo to start families and returned to international competition last year. Fifth at last year’s world championships.

Robbie Manson, Jordan Parry, Men’s double sculls rowing

Both have solid records as single scullers joining recently together in the double. A fourth and third and the last two World Cup events.

Josh Armit, Men’s IQFoil

Been around the top five across recent events. black flagged a few times but nature of foil medal races means more of a chance if you’re sitting 10th heading into medal races compared to other events, due to quarter-final, semifinal structure. Finished ninth at test event.

Sam Dakin, Men’s Keirin

Fell just shy of making the semifinals at the World Championships last year. Ranked seventh on Olympic rankings in the keirin.

Connor Bell, Men’s discus

Threw a PB 68.10m in April, which would have been good enough for a silver medal in Tokyo, but the 12th best effort in the world in 2024. Ranked outside top 10 in the world but showing form.

Tier 5: Been there before but odds against them this time

Lydia Ko tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Lydia Ko, women’s golf

She has two medals from her two previous Olympic campaigns and needs a gold for the complete set. But hasn’t been in great form on the LPGA tour of late after starting the season with a first and a second. Has a fantastic record in France though, winning The Evian Championship in 2015, while recording six other top 10s.

Tom Walsh, men’s shot put

Back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Ranked fourth in the world, second at the world indoor championships, second at the London event last year which included a full-strength field. Up against usual suspects Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs who finished ahead of him at the last two Games.

Luuka Jones, women’s K1

Bronze at the 2019 world championships, silver in Rio. Most recently Jones had a fifth and sixth at World Cup events last year. Aussie star Jessica Fox looms large once again.

Tier 6: Recent results say no but wouldn’t be a huge shock

Maddi Wesche, Women’s shot put

Six women will go into the Games having cleared 20m this year and Tokyo gold medalist Lijao Gong only just joins the list with 20.00m. So it’s very tight at the top of women’s shot put post Val Adams with Canada’s Sarah Mitton the in-form favourite. Wesche is on the outer, with the ninth-best effort in 2024 of 19.63m, a PB. That would have got bronze in Tokyo.

Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson, Nacra 17

Finished 12th at the last Olympics after Dawson broke her leg on the eve of the Games. Finished fifth in the test event last year.

Ryan Fox and Daniel Hillier, Men’s golf

Both had wins in Europe last year but more recent form hasn’t been spectacular. Fox just hasn’t been able to put together four solid rounds but has shown he can get up to the top of the leaderboard, and has made the cut at all four majors this year. But with the field thinned out with the country restrictions, it’s actually a weaker field than most weeks.

Veerle Ten Have, Women’s IQFoil

Sixth at the test event, just missing out on the semifinals, and ninth at last year’s world championships. Best finish this season was a third at an event in Sofia but 21st at most recent worlds.

Jacko Gill, Men’s shot put

Ranked sixth in the world, but in 2024 has produced just the 15th best throw. Threw a PB of 22.12m last year which would have been short of the medals in Tokyo but on the podium in Rio.

Tier 7: Something crazy could happen

Sam Tanner, Men’s 1500m

Tanner hasn’t been in the best form in 2024 outside of winning events at home and sits ranked around 20th in the Olympic field.

George Beamish, Men’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s 5000m

Beamish looks to be hitting his stride at exactly the right time after setting a new Oceania record in the 3000m steeplechase earlier this month. Competing at the Paris Diamond League meeting, Beamish finished fifth with a time of 8:09.64. His previous best was 8:13.26. While behind the winner Abrham Sime of Ethiopia by almost seven seconds, Beamish’s performance showcased his international potential.

Ellesse Andrews, Shaane Fulton and Rebecca Petch, Women’s team sprint cycling

Finished fifth in qualifying at last year’s world championships before losing to Netherlands for a spot in the medals. Based on that they sit just outside the medals but that was a year ago. Sixth at World Cup event in March.

Tori Peeters, Women’s javelin

Ranked eighth in the Olympic field. Third at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan with season best 61.26m. PB of 63.26m sits just outside medal range from past two Olympics.

Laurence Pithie and Corbin Strong, Men’s road race

Pithie has impressed on the WorldTour for his Groupama FDJ WorldTour team, with an early season win at the Cadel Evans Ocean Race, two podiums in Paris-Nice, and a stand-out seventh in the famed Paris-Roubaix. Strong is a former world champion on the track, who has already enjoyed two professional victories on the road and this year was second in a stage of Tour Downunder and Tour of Finisterre and fourth in the Cadel Evans Ocean race. Teams have been reduced to two riders which might work in New Zealand’s favour after competing against bigger-sized nations at previous Games.

Niamh Fisher-Black and Kim Cadzow, Women’s road race

Fisher-Black has four professional wins and this year has won stages in the Tour de Suisse and Velenciana, was seventh on GC in the Vuelta Espana and most recently showed off her renowned climbing skills to win stage three of the Giro d’Italia Women this month. Cadzow has three wins in her short career. The 22-year-old year won the national championship time trial in 2024 and placed second in the road race. She also placed an outstanding sixth in the famed Liege-Bastogne-Liege monument and top-10 on GC in the Vuelta Espana.

Rebecca Petch, Women’s keirin

If she can get through to the final, then any rider is a chance to crack the top three. Would be great to have her and Andrews racing for a medal.

Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole van der Kay, Women’s triathlon

Thorpe (ranked 27th) has a slightly better record than van der Kay (37th) in the individual events with a World Cup podium in Wollongong last year. Their best chance is in the mixed relay.

Rico Bearman and Leila Walker, BMX

BMX can get a bit chaotic once it gets to the knockout format. Both riders qualified for the grand finals at the recent UCI BMX Racing World Championships in USA. Bearman (20) and Walker (19) are appearing at their first Games and are probably suited for the tier below but a second BMX medal for New Zealand can’t be ruled out.

Lewis Clareburt, Men’s 200m individual medley

An outside chance to make the final but France’s Léon Marchand along with strong American and British competitors likely to fight over the medals.

Sam Gaze, Men’s mountain biking

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion and winner of World Cup events this year, though the course may not suit him.

Billy Stairmand and Saffi Vette, Surfing

With the event racing place in Tahiti, the surfing duo should at least feel closer to home. A tough draw for Stairmand against world no.13 Ramzi Boukhiam and João Chianca of Brazil. There was no seedings for the draw which sees three of the world’s top seven females in the same heat in Tatiana Weston-Webb, Molly Picklum or Caity Simmers. The winner of each heat will advance to the round of 16, while the remaining two will compete in a repechage.

Tier 8: Maybe in LA 2028

Maia Ramsden, Women’s 1500m

Retained her NCAA 1500m title earlier this year and broke the national record in May with 4:02.58, in an event she finished 11th. Will be ranked outside the top 20 going into the event at her maiden Olympics.

Ethan Olivier, Men’s triple jump

Just 18, appearing at his first Olympics. Has a PB of 17.01m which in the past two Olympics would be enough to crack the final and be just outside the medals.

Dylan McCullough, Men’s triathlon

Got the nod ahead of Tayler Reid to appear in maiden Olympics. The 23-year-old achieved a maiden World Cup podium in Miyazaki, Japan last October followed by an impressive run of World Cup results.

Imogen Ayris, Women’s pole vault

Bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, just 23. A season best of 4.57m leaves her ranked 33rd in the world this year.

Olivia McTaggart, Women’s pole vault

Season best of 4.63m, with a world ranking of 28th.

Greta Pilkington, ILCA 6

Finished 53rd at the world championships. Just 21 years old. First New Zealand sailor to compete in the women’s single-handed discipline at the Olympic Games since 2012. Qualified for the gold fleet and finished 16th in a 70-boat fleet at the French Olympic Week regatta in April.

Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff, Sport climbing

David is a Junior World Champion and is just 18. Tetzlaff, 24, is also competing in her first Olympics.

Samara Maxwell, Women’s mountain biking

Former under-23 world champion. First season with the world’s elite riders. She has competed in three of the six Elite World Cup races, currently sitting 33rd overall.

Tier 9: Swimming up-stream

New Zealand have two medal hopes in the pool in Fairweather and Clareburt, the rest could likely fall into the annual black cap category of ‘happy to make the semifinals’ in a highly competitive sport.

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, Men’s 50m freestyle

Broke national record (21.86s) to qualify for Paris. That would be quick enough to make the semifinals but would be outside of top eight.

Hazel Ouwehand, Women’s 100m butterfly

Broke a New Zealand record time of 57.43s at the nationals, almost half a second under the Paris Olympic Games qualifying time. Would likely need to break 57 seconds to make the final.

Cameron Gray, Men’s 100m freestyle

Only 21. Claimed bronze at the Commonwealth Games in the 50m butterfly but is not competing in that event in Paris. Beat his one national record to book spot in the 100m freestyle. PB of 48.26 seconds would be pushing to make a final.

Kane Follows, Men’s 200m backstroke

A PB of 01:57.13 would likely be enough to reach the semifinals.

Eve Thomas, Women’s 400m freestyle

Reached the final at the World Championships, won by Fairweather. Will be a stronger field in Paris so a semifinal seems likely.

Eve Thomas, Women’s 800m freestyle

An impressive fourth at the World Championships, although didn’t feature Katie Ledecky or Ariarne Titmus. PB of 08:22.27 would have missed final at Tokyo.

Eve Thomas, Women’s 1500m freestyle

Another fourth at the World Champs in Doha. Her PB of 16:07.46 sits outside the top eight from Tokyo.

Caitlin Deans, Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas, Laticia-Leigh Transom, Women’s 4x200 m freestyle relay

Fifth at the most recent world championships, though didn’t feature a strong USA team.

Tier 10: Dark horses

James Preston, Men’s 800m

Broke Sir Peter Snell’s 62-year-old 800m national record at a meet in Pfungstadt, Germany, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:44:04. Would have been good enough for a gold medal in Tokyo but not fast enough to finish eighth in 2012 and 2016.

Melissa Galloway, Dressage

Has a world ranking of 26, the highest ever for a Kiwi. But that’s still 23-odd places of a medal. Will be onboard Windermere J’Obei W (Joey for short).

Erin Routliffe and Lulu Sun, Women’s tennis doubles

Routliffe is a grand slam doubles winner (on hardcourt), Sun is a grand slam singles quarter-finalist (on grass). Neither have a great record on clay. But they could complement each other’s game and it’s just three wins and you’re playing for a medal.

Moira Kosta and Sydnee Andrews, Judo

Kosta is coming off a serious injury in April suffered in the bronze medal final at the Pan American Games. Andrews claimed bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Also won bronze at both the Rome Open and the Zagreb Grand Prix in 2023.

Lauren Bruce, Women’s hammer throw

Ranked outside the top 20 with a season best of 70.59m more than four metres shy of PB set in 2021. But if she did throw somewhere near her best, that would be just outside medal range.

Jo Aleh and Molly Meech, 49erFX

A pair with plenty of experience and past success, Aleh won gold and silver in the 470 while Meech has a silver in this event, but have been off the pace in recent years. 12th at the world championships and 16th at the test event.

Tier 11: Don’t expect a medal

Not everyone comes home with a medal. In fact a large majority of athletes at the Olympics don’t. The Herald would be pleased to be proven wrong if the below names get on the dias.

Zoe Hobbs, Women’s 100m

Making the final would be a triumph. Season-best of 11.13 seconds has her outside the top 30 of the Olympic field times this year.

David Liti, Men’s 102kg+weightlifting

Fifth at the last Olympics, 10kg shy of the medals. The new weight division likely combines the competitors across the 109kg and 109+ kg events from Tokyo Olympics, which strengthens the field. Liti has a personal best of 414kg combined which has been outside the podium every year since 1996. Two-time defending champion Lasha Talakhadze is expected to return.

OlyWhites

A chance to advance to knockout phase with a result over Guinea or USA but don’t expect them to get to the medal matches.

Football Ferns

They face France (ranked third in the world), Canada (ninth) and Colombia (23rd) in group play. Even if they can earn a third-placed finish, they’d most likely come up against world champions Spain in the quarter-finals.

Black Sticks men

The nation’s only hopes on the hockey turf after the women’s team failed to qualify. Ranked 10th in the world.

Sam Dakin, Men’s sprint cycling

Just got through qualifying in the final spot at last year’s World Championships before losing in the round of 16.

Lizzie Roussel, Women’s 3m springboard diving

Roussel (nee Cui) won bronze at the 2023 Oceania Championships and placed 14th in the same event at the 2023 World Championships. So she’s not too far off the pace. Chinese duo of Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani along with Kiwi-born Aussie Maddison Keeney will be among the favourites. A top 12 and a place in the final would be an achievement for Roussel who returns to the Games after missing Tokyo due to the impending birth of her daughter.

Tayla Ford, Women’s freestyle wrestling

A two-time bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games, Ford deserves a shot at the Olympics becoming New Zealand’s first female wrestler at the Games. She’s competing in the -68kg category.

Maddie Davidson, Women’s trampoline

The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on the final in Tokyo, placing 10th overall. 14th at the most recent world championships.

Eva Morris and Nina Brown, Artistic swimming

New Zealand’s Olympic spot was qualified at the Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in 2023 where Eva Morris and Eden Worsley, replaced by Brown for Paris, finished 27th out of 36 teams in the free routine and 34th out of 38 in the technical.

Owen Robinson and Chloe Tipple, shooting

Robinson’s first Olympics. He was 12th at the 2018 Comm Games. Skeet shooter Tipple returns for her third Olympics, 27th in Tokyo and 13th at Rio.

Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth, Men’s K2 500m

A new pairing. Hard to judge where they sit, no pun intended, going into the Games.

Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth, Men’s K4 500m

Also hard to judge the K4 team who haven’t raced many events as a team. Brown, Imrie and Legarth finished fourth in the B final at last year’s World Championships, cracking the 1.20 minute mark.

Kate Haines, Alana Sherman, Women’s coxless pair rowing

Booked their spot at the Final Olympic Qualifying Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland in May. It will be the first Olympics for both athletes. Won the C final at last year’s world championships in a quick time.

Georgia-Rose Brown, Women’s all-round gymnastics

Brown is a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist for Australia but switched to New Zealand. She secured a quota spot in Paris by being one of two highest-ranked eligible athletes in the women’s uneven bars, through the final accumulations of the 2024 Apparatus World Cup Series rankings. Strongest on the uneven bars but would need to excel at all events (vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor).

Camille Buscomb, Women’s marathon

Has a world ranking of 209. The qualification time is 2:26:50, which Buscomb bettered in Valencia last year with a personal best of 2:26:08. Her best time this year is 2:28:23.

Max Brown and Grant Clancy, men’s C2 500m

Qualified after winning a race at the Oceania championships which featured just three boats, with the Australian crew including a guy in his 70s. The Kiwi duo’s winning time was 10 seconds slower than the worst heat time at the most recent world championships.















