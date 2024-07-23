Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Ranking every New Zealand athlete and their chances of a medal at the Games

Cameron McMillan
By
24 mins to read
Michael Burgess arrives in Paris ahead of the Olympics. Video / Michael Burgess

New Zealand have 195 athletes at the Paris Olympics, competing across 22 sports. Cameron McMillan ranks their chances of a medal.

Tier 1: Golden opportunity

The Black Ferns Sevens side celebrate Olympic gold in Tokyo. Photo / Photosport
Women’s rugby sevens

Defending Olympic champions with four tournament titles

