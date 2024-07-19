Step right up to witness the epitome of grace, strength, and flipping out in style. Artistic gymnastics, founded under the oldest international sports federation in 1881, has roots in ancient philosophy, mixing brawn with brains. Making its Olympic debut in 1896, it showcases gender-specific apparatus events that push the limits of human agility and co-ordination.

Men tackle the floor exercise, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal bar. Women take on the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Each routine is a blend of finesse and sheer guts, making even the most flexible among us feel like we’re in dire need of a stretch.

Fun fact: Men ruled the mats until 1928 when women finally got their chance to dazzle at the Amsterdam Olympics. Since then, artistic gymnastics has been a non-stop tumble and twirl of talent every four years.

Artistic Swimming

Hold your breath for a splashy spectacle as artistic swimming dives into the history books with men competing for the first time at Paris 2024. Originally a male-dominated sport, it became a women’s realm until now.

Think synchronised ballet, but in water, and with a soundtrack. The Olympic Games feature duets and team events, each requiring a free and technical routine where execution, sync, difficulty and choreography are judged meticulously.

Athletes perform in a pool that’s 3 metres deep, 25 metres long and 20 metres wide, demanding extraordinary flexibility, strength and pinpoint precision. Imagine propelling yourself out of the water like a dolphin while pulling off mid-air acrobatics.

Fun fact: While the United States and Canada were initially dominant in artistic swimming at the Olympic Games, winning a combined total of 17 medals, including eight golds, the Russian Olympic Committee has emerged as the top-performing National Olympic Committee since the Sydney 2000 Games. They have won an impressive 12 consecutive gold medals in the sport.

Athletics

Athletics, the granddaddy of Olympic sports, is where history meets high-speed action. Dating back to 776BC, this ancient sport has sprinted through time to become the Olympics’ most participated event. The modern twist we know started in 19th-century England, and by 1912, World Athletics (then IAAF) took the reins.

Athletics is the ultimate all-you-can-race buffet: sprints, middle-distance, long-distance, hurdles, steeplechase and relays, all on a 400m track. But wait, there’s more! Marathons and race walking take over public roads, demanding strategy and stamina. Then there are the heptathlon and decathlon, the two-day ultimate tests of versatility.

Men’s events have been stable since 1932, while women’s events started in 1928 and have since caught up to offer equal competition. With 62 countries in the finals at Beijing 2008, athletics is truly global.

Fun fact: Athletics has been the Olympic showstopper since 1896, often dubbed the crown jewel of the Summer Games. If you’re looking for speed, strength and sheer willpower, this is where you’ll find it.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (far right) wins gold in the men’s 100-metre final, for the third time, during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / Doug Mills / The New York Times

Badminton

Badminton, the globe-spanning racket sport with murky origins, started with battledore and shuttlecock, evolving in the 1860s at Badminton House in Gloucestershire (hence the name). The game spread from British estates to Indian military camps, before conquering the British colonies, Europe, and East Asia.

In badminton, it’s all about outwitting your opponent with a feathered projectile. Whether in singles or doubles, players hit the shuttlecock over a net, aiming for precision and making their opponents sweat. Matches are best-of-three games to 21 points, demanding agility and strategy.

The sport’s Olympic journey began in 1972 with a demo in Munich, followed by an exhibition in Seoul 1988, before becoming official in Barcelona 1992. Mixed doubles joined the fun in 1996. Come Paris 2024, 172 athletes will battle for glory.

Fun fact: If you think badminton is a global affair, think again. Asian countries have been the uncontested champs, bagging 106 out of 121 Olympic medals. Time to see if anyone else can break their winning streak!

Basketball

Grab your sneakers and hit the hardwood, because basketball, the brainchild of James W. Naismith, is all about action, skill and a bit of wintertime ingenuity. Dreamed up in 1891 to keep students moving indoors, Naismith’s game remains largely unchanged today.

Played by two teams of five, the goal is simple: shoot the ball through a hoop 3.05m above the ground. What it demands, though, is a blend of endurance, agility, power and finesse that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Basketball bounced into the Olympic scene in 1904 as a demo, becoming official at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Women’s basketball joined the fray in 1976 at Montreal, adding another layer of excitement to the games.

The US “Dream Team” of 1992, filled with NBA legends, is the stuff of basketball lore, steamrolling the competition in Barcelona. The US dominance is clear: the men’s team has snagged gold almost every time, with a few notable exceptions, while the women’s team has been on a golden streak since 1984, save for a bronze hiccup in 1992.

Fun fact: The United States has a strong historical dominance in basketball. The men’s team has won Olympic gold at every games except in 1972, 1980, 1988 and 2004. Similarly, the women’s team has been incredibly successful, winning gold at every games since 1984, with the exception of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where they won bronze.

Basketball 3x3

Take traditional basketball, shrink it down to half a court and amp up the street vibe, and you get Basketball 3x3. Rooted in street ball, this fast-paced, high-energy version pits two teams of three against each other, sharing a single hoop. The clock ticks for 10 minutes or until one team hits 21 points first, making every play count.

The standard three-point line becomes the two-point line here, adding a twist to scoring. The sport’s surge in popularity is marked by the 3x3 World Tour and France’s 3x3 Superleague, where the game’s urban roots shine through with DJs and music creating a buzzing atmosphere.

Fun fact: 3x3 basketball made a splash at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore 2010, Nanjing 2014 and Buenos Aires 2018, packing in the crowds. The excitement hit a new peak when it debuted in the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020, crowning its first Olympic champions.

Beach Volleyball

From the sun-kissed sands of Santa Monica in the 1920s to the global stage, beach volleyball has surged in popularity, becoming a thrilling Olympic sport. The first official beach volleyball tournament took place in 1947, but the 1950s saw it blossom into a competitive circuit on California’s beaches. The 1980s brought the first professional players’ union, and in 1987, the FIVB sanctioned the sport’s first international tournament.

Beach volleyball is a dynamic game played by two teams of two on a smaller sand court—16m long and 8m wide—compared to its indoor cousin. The net height stays the same as indoor volleyball: 2.24m for women and 2.43m for men. Matches are a best-of-three sets affair, with the first two sets to 21 points and a deciding third set to 15 if needed.

With just two players covering the whole court, beach volleyball demands quick reflexes and incredible agility. The sport made a splash as an official Olympic event at the 1996 Atlanta Games, following a demo stint at Barcelona 1992.

Fun fact: Who would have thought but beach volleyball has been a medal magnet for Brazil and the United States, with a whopping 24 Olympic medals between them, including 10 golds. Germany, Australia and Norway have also had their golden moments on the podium.

Boxing

Since its modern debut in 1904, boxing has been a fixture at the Summer Games, except for Stockholm 1912, where it faced a Swedish ban. Women’s boxing landed its Olympic gloves in 2012, adding more power to the punch.

Though its exact beginnings are shrouded in mystery, Sumerian artefacts hint at boxing’s ancient origins, finding a place in the ancient Olympic Games around 688BCE.

After a hiatus post-Roman Empire, boxing found its gloves in 17th-century England, evolving into the sport we know today. The Olympic stage beckons aspiring pugilists, with only amateurs allowed to compete, creating a launchpad for future boxing legends like Muhammad Ali, who clinched gold at the 1960 Olympics.

The weight divisions have seen their share of tweaks, and while male boxers shed their headgear in 2016, female fighters still wear theirs. Each bout is a battle of skill and strategy, with three rounds of three minutes for men and four rounds of two minutes for women, scored by judges.

Fun fact: The United States has packed a punch in Olympic boxing, racking up an impressive 117 medals, with Cuba and Great Britain trailing closely behind.

Breaking

Get ready to groove as breaking, the urban dance sensation born in the streets of 1970s United States, steps into the Olympic limelight at Paris 2024. This electrifying dance form, rooted in hip-hop culture, will dazzle audiences with its acrobatic moves and stylised footwork.

In Paris, breaking will strut its stuff with two events - one for the guys and one for the gals. Sixteen B-Boys and sixteen B-Girls will take the floor in solo battles, showcasing their creativity and skills to the beats spun by the DJ.

From windmills to six-steps and freezes, athletes will unleash their power moves, blending style and improvisation to win over the judges and snag those coveted Olympic breaking medals.

Breaking’s journey from Bronx block parties to the global stage culminates in its Olympic debut, a testament to its status as a legitimate sport. This addition reflects the Olympics’ commitment to embracing diversity and new disciplines, marking a historic moment for the dance community.

Fun fact: Breaking’s Olympic debut follows its success at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where it stole the show.

Canoe Slalom

Originating in Switzerland back in 1932, this adrenaline-packed sport is making waves with a thrilling new event: Kayak Cross. Picture four competitors battling it out on the whitewater, combining all of canoeing’s disciplines in a heart-pounding race to the finish line.

In canoe slalom, it’s all about speed and precision as athletes navigate their boats through a maze of gates, aiming for the fastest time while dodging penalties. Canoeists kneel and paddle with a single-blade paddle, while kayakers sit and use a double-bladed paddle, each with their own set of rules.

These slalom showdowns unfold on artificial whitewater courses, creating a wild ride for competitors and spectators alike.

Fun fact: Canoe slalom made a splash at the Olympics in 1972 and earned its spot as a permanent fixture in 1992. But it’s been a European affair, with European nations snagging a whopping 90 per cent of all the medals.

Canoe Sprint

Canoe sprint races take place on flat water and feature sprints over various distances (women’s races are either over 200m or 500m, while men’s races are either 500m or 1000m), with one, two or four athletes per boat.

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Born from the imaginations of California’s youth in the 1970s, this urban sport is back for its second Olympic appearance, proving its popularity and potential on the global stage.

The International Olympic Committee was wowed by BMX Freestyle’s electrifying performances at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, cementing its spot in the Olympic line-up.

In the heart of an urban park, riders will unleash their creativity and skills in adrenaline-fuelled, 60-second showdowns. From jaw-dropping tricks to gravity-defying jumps, every move will be scrutinised by judges, with points awarded for difficulty, height and style.

Cycling BMX Racing

Originating from the motocross madness of 1960s California, BMX racing hit its stride in the early 1980s, evolving into a full-fledged sport.

The pedal-pounding action gained global recognition with the formation of the International BMX Federation in 1981 and its integration into the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in 1993, setting the stage for its Olympic debut.

In BMX racing, it’s all about lightning-fast sprints lasting mere seconds. With up to eight riders tearing through a track peppered with jumps, banked corners and obstacles, it’s a heart-pounding battle of speed and agility.

Fun fact: Hold on tight as riders launch themselves from an eight-metre-high start hill, hitting speeds of up to 60km/h as they jostle for the lead and chase Olympic glory!

Cycling Mountain Bike

In the 1990s, mountain bikes specially crafted to tackle rough landscapes burst onto the scene, propelling the sport to new heights. What began as informal competitions in the late 1970s blossomed into the first official world championships in the 1990s.

Cross-country mountain bike racing takes centre stage, featuring thrilling events for both men and women. Riders kick off from the same line, tackling multiple laps around a challenging circuit. With twisty courses and mass starts, these races push riders’ technique, endurance and stamina to the limit, spanning one to two hours over tens of kilometres.

Fun fact: Despite its late Olympic entry in 1996 at the Atlanta Games, mountain biking has quickly become a fan favourite, carving its place in the Olympic pantheon a century after track cycling and road cycling took the stage.

Cycling Road

Dating back to the 19th century’s cycling renaissance, road cycling emerged with the advent of the chain-and-gearing system. The sport gained traction with the inaugural race documented in 1868 Paris, setting the stage for the exhilarating competitions to come.

At the Olympic Games, road cycling unfolds in two riveting events: the road race and the individual time trial. The road race, a gruelling journey spanning 120km for women and 200km for men, often crescendos into a heart-pounding sprint finish, demanding riders to strategically manoeuvre and conserve their energy.

On the flip side, the individual time trial is a solitary endeavour, where competitors embark on a race against the clock, starting at staggered intervals. Covering a shorter distance, typically under 50km, this event showcases the raw power and precision of each rider.

Fun fact: Road cycling has weathered its Olympic journey, featuring in the inaugural modern Olympiad in 1896. After a brief hiatus, it re-emerged in 1912 with the addition of the time trial. The women’s cycling saga began in 1984, evolving over the years to encompass both road race and time trial events. And here’s a twist: while pro cyclists were once barred from Olympic glory, they now pedal alongside amateurs, elevating the prestige of the Olympic stage.

Cycling Track

In the late 19th century, indoor track cycling burst onto the scene with the inaugural six-day race in London in 1878. This marked the genesis of a sport that would capture the hearts of fans worldwide, fuelled further by the formation of the International Cycling Association in 1892 and the launch of the first world championships in Chicago in 1893.

Track cycling unfolds within the confines of the velodrome, a 250m bowl-shaped arena pulsating with energy. Here, a large range of race formats for individuals and teams await, each demanding its own blend of strategy and strength. From tactical showdowns to displays of raw power, track cycling offers something for every aficionado.

Across its illustrious 120-year Olympic journey, track cycling has been a European stronghold, with nations like Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Italy dominating the medal standings, leaving a legacy of speed and skill on the track.

Fun fact: Unlike road bicycles, track bicycles are fixed-gear and do not have brakes.

Diving

Dive into the captivating world of aquatic elegance, where gravity-defying feats meet graceful precision.

In the early 19th century, gymnasts from Germany and Sweden pioneered the art of “fancy” diving, infusing their leaps into the water with mesmerising acrobatics. Their influence rippled across Europe, sparking the establishment of the Amateur Diving Association in 1901, following a breathtaking showcase by Swedish divers on British shores.

At the pinnacle of aquatic athleticism, the Olympic Games host eight diving events, spanning the three-metre springboard and the 10-metre platform, both in individual and synchronised categories for men and women.

From the soaring heights of the three-metre springboard to the vertigo-inducing 10-metre platform, divers showcase a symphony of skill and finesse. Judges meticulously evaluate each dive, considering factors like the fluidity of movements, the intricacy of the dive and the seamless entry into the water. In synchronised diving, harmony between partners elevates the spectacle to new heights.

Fun fact: While Team USA athletes initially dominated the diving events at the Olympics, competitors from the People’s Republic of China have emerged as formidable contenders in recent years. Chinese athletes won 12 out of the 24 available diving medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, including seven golds.

Equestrian

Tracing its lineage to Ancient Greece, where it served as a crucible for equine prowess in battle, equestrian events have galloped their way into the heart of the modern Olympic Games.

Dressage, jumping and eventing form the triumvirate of equestrian disciplines, where men and women stride onto the arena on equal footing.

In the thrilling domain of jumping, riders and their equine companions leap over obstacles against the ticking of the clock, every nimble manoeuvre measured against time and precision.

Dressage, a ballet on horseback, unveils the epitome of equine finesse, as horse and rider pirouette to the rhythm of music, their every movement a testament to harmony and grace.

Eventing, the ultimate test of equine versatility, melds the artistry of dressage with the adrenaline rush of jumping and the rugged terrain of cross-country, forging a true equestrian triathlon.

Fun fact: Equestrian stands as the beacon of gender equality in the Olympic realm, welcoming women into all its events since 1964.

New Zealand's Mark Todd riding Campino taking on the water jumps in 2012. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fencing

Step into the world of fencing, a sport steeped in history and finesse, where every move carries the weight of centuries-old tradition.

From the ancient carvings of Egyptian temples to the bustling arenas of modern-day competition, fencing has journeyed through time, evolving from a martial art into a global spectacle.

In the arena, two adversaries stand poised, each wielding a weapon with the grace of a duellist and the precision of a surgeon. Their goal: to strike their opponent on the hallowed ground of the valid target area.

At the Olympics, the clash of steel unfolds across 12 events, divided into three distinct disciplines: foil, épée and sabre. Each weapon carries its own rules and nuances, from the flick of the foil to the swift slashes of the sabre.

In sabre, every edge and angle of the blade counts, with the target spanning from torso to head. Meanwhile, épée and foil demand pinpoint accuracy, with fencers aiming for the most elusive of targets.

Fun fact: Among the pantheon of fencing legends stands Italy’s Nedo Nadi, whose remarkable prowess saw him etch his name in Olympic history. In a dazzling display of skill, Nadi clinched medals in every weapon category at the 1920 Olympics, a feat unmatched to this day.

Football

In the bygone era, early iterations of football resembled chaotic clashes, with throngs of individuals vying to propel a pig’s bladder towards opposing markers. These rugged contests were characterised by their raw energy and, at times, unbridled violence.

However, it was the English schools of the 16th century that sculpted the modern codes of football, transforming the unruly pastime into a structured sport. Since 1900, football has held court at the Olympic Games, save for the notable exception of the 1932 games in Los Angeles.

Olympic football mirrors its Fifa counterpart, with two teams of 11 players locked in a 90-minute battle split into two halves. Once dominated by European powerhouses, the men’s competition witnessed a shifting tide, with African and Latin American prowess reigning supreme, notably with Brazil’s successive triumphs in 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

A parade of footballing icons has graced the Olympic stage, from the legendary Ferenc Puskás to modern maestros like Lionel Messi and Neymar. In the women’s realm, stalwarts like the United States and Germany have etched their names in Olympic lore with multiple gold medals.

Fun fact: The Olympic football tournament starts before the opening ceremony due to the large number of matches. This has been the case since the 2000 games in Sydney.

Golf

Dating back to 1744 in Edinburgh, Scotland, golf’s genesis saw the formal codification of its rules, laying the groundwork for its enduring legacy. As the years unfurled, the sport’s popularity burgeoned, ushering in the dawn of women’s tournaments in the late 19th century.

Olympic golf, a spectacle of skill and strategy, adopts the strokeplay format, where competitors meticulously tally their strokes across an arduous 18-hole odyssey. Spanning four days of intense competition, the golfer with the lowest cumulative stroke count emerges triumphant, etching their name in Olympic lore.

Fun fact: Golf’s dalliance with the Olympic stage has been intermittent. After gracing the programme in 1900 and 1904, the sport languished in Olympic obscurity until its renaissance at the 2016 Rio games. This resurgence continued at the Tokyo 2020 games, held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, rekindling golf’s flame on the global sporting stage.

Handball

Born in the crucible of Scandinavia and Germany in the late 19th century, handball emerged alongside its field variant, but it wasn’t until 1966 that indoor handball usurped its outdoor counterpart.

Today’s handball spectacle unfolds on a 40m x 20m indoor court, where two teams of seven players vie for supremacy. With the liberty of three steps sans dribbling and a three-second ball possession limit, players pivot between offence and defence in pursuit of one goal: netting the most goals across two 30-minute halves.

Handball’s allure lies in its unabashed embrace of contact and physicality. Amid the frenetic action, attackers and defenders engage in body-to-body combat, elevating the game’s intensity. Strategic finesse reigns supreme, with offensive ingenuity prized and passive play outlawed.

Field handball made its Olympic bow in 1936 at the Berlin games, with a fleeting appearance as a demonstration sport in 1952, Helsinki. Meanwhile, the indoor iteration made its inaugural Olympic splash in 1972 at Munich, followed by the women’s competition debut at the Montreal Olympics four years later.

Fun fact: Handball’s hallmark lies in its unyielding embrace of contact and physicality. In a ballet of aggression and finesse, attackers and defenders lock horns in a symphony of strategic prowess, where passive play is condemned and offensive innovation reigns supreme.

Hockey

With a lineage stretching back millennia, hockey draws its name from the French “hocquet,” evoking the curved shape of its defining instrument, the hockey stick.

This sport boasts an exceptional gender balance, with women comprising 51 per cent of its 30 million global players, a testament to its inclusive nature and universal appeal.

A standard hockey match unfolds over four 15-minute periods, totalling 60 minutes of high-octane action. Teams field eleven players each, including a goalkeeper and a strategic mix of defensive and offensive positions. Fluid substitutions keep the tempo relentless, ensuring dynamic play throughout.

In Olympic competition, a drawn match in pool play stands, but in knockout stages, the tension crescendos with penalty shootouts deciding teams’ fate.

Originally played on natural grass, hockey’s transition to synthetic turf revolutionised its pace, enhancing ball speed and player agility. Regular watering of the pitch further amplifies the game’s intensity.

With a hook-shaped stick as their conduit, players exhibit deft control, propelling a hard ball with precision and power. Rules dictate exclusive use of the stick’s flat side, while the convex side remains off-limits. Save for goalkeepers, hands and feet find no place in the game’s orchestration.

Fun fact: Hockey’s heritage spans continents and civilisations, with ancient versions played in Egypt, Ethiopia and Iran. From the grand arenas of Rome and Athens to the courts of the Aztecs, hockey’s enduring legacy speaks to its universal appeal.

Judo

Judo, stemming from ancient samurai combat techniques, was crystallised into an art form by Dr Jigoro Kano in Tokyo in 1882. Despite its moniker, “the gentle way”, judo demands considerable physical exertion.

Dr Kano’s vision blended judo’s philosophical underpinnings with innovative educational methodologies, aiming to foster holistic development encompassing physical, intellectual, and moral facets. By refining and sanitising the more hazardous elements of ju-jitsu, judo transcended cultural boundaries, becoming the first martial art to captivate practitioners beyond Japan’s shores, particularly in Europe and France during the late 20th century.

At its core, judo seeks to unbalance opponents, either by throwing them to the ground, immobilising them with a pinning hold or inducing submission through joint locks or chokes. In competitions, scoring revolves around two pivotal metrics: the ippon and the waza-ari. An ippon signifies a decisive victory, awarded for a throw executed with finesse, grounding the opponent flat on their back or through submission or pinning for 20 seconds. A waza-ari, meanwhile, denotes a substantial but not conclusive throw or a pin lasting between 10 to 20 seconds. Two waza-ari equate to an ippon.

Judo contests unfold within carefully delineated weight categories for both genders, with matches spanning four minutes. Overtime ensues if the score remains deadlocked after regulation time. Penalties loom for passivity or breaches of judo’s ethical ethos during matches.

Fun fact: Japan’s mastery of judo is unparalleled, with Japanese judokas clinching an impressive 96 Olympic medals. Not to be outdone, French practitioners have left an indelible mark, amassing 57 medals, followed closely by the Republic of Korea with 46 podium finishes.

Marathon Swimming

Marathon swimming, a discipline that challenges athletes in open-water settings, made its Olympic debut in 2008. Yet, its roots trace back to the early days of the modern Olympics, where all swimming events unfolded in natural bodies of water.

In this gruelling test of endurance, athletes face not only physical exertion but also the capricious whims of changing tides and currents. Crafting the right strategy for the course and conditions becomes paramount for swimmers aiming to reach the finish line.

The official introduction of pools to the Olympics didn’t occur until 1908. However, marathon swimming found its place at the Fina World Swimming Championships in 1991, with races spanning formidable 25km courses, often taking over five hours to complete. The 10km race, a shorter but no less demanding challenge, debuted at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in 2001. It’s within the final 3km stretch that swimmers make their decisive moves, their success hinging on astute management of their efforts.

Interestingly, some athletes who excel in marathon swimming once specialised in other freestyle pool events, adding an extra layer of competitiveness to the field.

Fun fact: Tunisian swimmer Oussama Mellouli, celebrated for his gold in the men’s 1500m freestyle in 2008, transcended pool boundaries to claim victory in the men’s marathon swimming event at the 2012 Olympics, showcasing his versatile prowess in the open waters.

Modern Pentathlon

The modern pentathlon, conceived as the successor to its ancient counterpart, debuted at the Olympic Games in 1912, thanks to the vision of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the architect of the modern Olympics.

While the ancient pentathlon comprised running, jumping, javelin, discus and wrestling, its modern rendition evolved into a multifaceted challenge, encompassing riding, fencing, swimming and a unique blend of running and shooting. This fusion of disciplines tests athletes across a spectrum of skills, pushing them to their mental and physical limits.

The competition unfolds in two distinct phases. Initially, athletes accumulate points through their performances in fencing, riding, and swimming, determining their starting positions for the grand finale: the laser run. In this gripping event, competitors engage in a series of alternating running and shooting sequences, with victory reserved for the first across the finish line.

Originally staged as separate contests, the events were eventually consolidated into a single-day spectacle, amplifying the excitement surrounding the modern pentathlon.

Fun fact: Historically, European nations, particularly Hungary and Sweden, have dominated the modern pentathlon. Notably, Sweden’s prowess shone brightly from the Stockholm 1912 games to Los Angeles 1932, clinching an impressive 13 out of 15 available medals during this period.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics, an artform exclusive to women, seamlessly blends elements of dance with the precision of artistic gymnastics. The discipline showcases a dazzling array of skills performed with four distinct apparatus: ribbon, hoop, ball and clubs. Adding to the spectacle, gymnasts synchronise their routines to music, often featuring vocals, enhancing the rhythmic and expressive nature of the performances.

In individual events, gymnasts showcase their prowess across four performances, each lasting between 75 to 90 seconds. Throughout the competition, they gracefully wield each apparatus, demonstrating precision, flexibility and artistic flair.

In the group event, a quintet from the same National Olympic Committee takes the stage, delivering two mesmerising performances. These routines, performed with either a unified selection of apparatus or a mix thereof, embody harmony and synchronisation, captivating audiences with their collective finesse.

Fun fact: Rhythmic gymnastics has witnessed Eastern European dominance, with powerhouses like Russia clinching 10 out of 17 gold medals since its Olympic inception. Nevertheless, Spain, Canada, and Israel have emerged as formidable challengers, disrupting Russia’s reign and securing coveted gold medals in this elegant discipline.

Rowing

In rowing, athletes propel sleek vessels forward with rhythmic strokes of oars. What distinguishes rowing from other sports is the unique positioning of the rowers, who face backward as they navigate towards the finish line, a testament to their precision and synchronisation.

Competitions typically unfold over a gruelling 2000-metre course, with rowers either vying individually or collaborating in teams of two, four or eight. The sport boasts two distinct disciplines: double scull and sweep rowing. In sweep events, rowers wield a single oar with both hands, whereas sculling sees athletes command two oars independently.

The heartbeat of an eight-person crew lies in their coxswain, who steers the vessel with finesse, guiding the team towards victory with strategic precision.

Initially, the United States stood as a dominant force in Olympic rowing, but the emergence of powerhouses like the Soviet Union and Germany ushered in a new era of fierce competition. Icons like Sir Steve Redgrave and Elisabeta Oleniuc-Lipă etched their names in Olympic lore, each securing multiple gold medals and earning the title of legends in the sport.

Fun fact: Rowing has graced the Olympic arena since 1896, with the exception of the inaugural modern Olympiad in Athens, where inclement weather forced its cancellation, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its triumphant return.

Rugby Sevens

In this high-octane rendition of rugby, the field crackles with energy as two teams of seven players each engage in a thrilling battle of skill and strategy. The rules, though rooted in the essence of traditional rugby, undergo a dynamic transformation to accommodate the smaller team size and the need for quick, decisive actions.

Matches unfold with a breathless rhythm, lasting a mere 14 minutes, during which players unleash a flurry of sprints, tackles, and electrifying tries. The condensed format demands unwavering focus and unyielding stamina, pushing athletes to the very limits of their physical and mental prowess.

The scoring system remains faithful to rugby’s essence, with each try worth a triumphant five points. Conversion kicks, drop goals and penalties add further layers to the tactical landscape, rewarding precision and execution with valuable points.

In a testament to rugby’s enduring spirit, the sport made a resplendent return to the Olympic stage at the Rio 2016 games, with the sevens version captivating audiences worldwide. The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reintroduce rugby sevens heralded a new era of excitement and opportunity, underscoring the sport’s universal appeal and timeless allure.

Fun fact: While men’s rugby union enjoyed a brief stint at the Olympics in the early 20th century, it was the scintillating spectacle of rugby sevens that earned its place in the modern games, captivating hearts and minds with its dazzling displays of speed, skill and sheer determination.

Sailing

In the timeless dance between wind and water, sailing emerges as a majestic spectacle, blending skill, strategy and sheer athleticism. Rooted in centuries of maritime tradition, Olympic sailing stands as a testament to human ingenuity and the unyielding spirit of competition.

Guided by the rules of the venerable International Sailing Federation, World Sailing, Olympic sailing events offer a riveting showcase of fleet racing. Here, two vessels, meticulously crafted and expertly manned, navigate a challenging course as they vie for supremacy on the open sea.

The recent Tokyo Games witnessed the crowning of champions across 10 exhilarating sailing events, ranging from windsurfing to the lightning-fast 49ers and the precision of the 470. With boats evolving to become smaller, lighter and more agile, athletes are pushed to the limits of their physical and technical prowess.

Adding to the excitement, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will welcome two thrilling additions: windsurfer - iQFoil and kiteboarding. These cutting-edge events promise to elevate the intensity and innovation of Olympic sailing, captivating audiences with their dynamic displays of speed and skill.

Fun fact: The rich tapestry of international sailing traces its origins back to 1851 when the New York Yacht Club’s triumph in England sparked the birth of the legendary America’s Cup, an enduring symbol of maritime excellence and sporting prowess.

Shooting

In the hushed stillness of the shooting range, marksmen stand poised, their breath steady and their focus unwavering. For centuries, shooting has been a cornerstone of Olympic competition, embodying the essence of precision, skill, and mental fortitude.

With roots stretching back through the annals of European history, shooting stands as a testament to centuries of tradition and excellence. German shooting clubs, with their storied lineage spanning over 500 years, epitomise the deep-seated passion and dedication that fuel the sport.

Olympic shooting encompasses three main disciplines: rifle, pistol, and shotgun. From the controlled environment of the shooting range to the dynamic challenges of outdoor shotgun events, marksmen must master a diverse array of techniques and strategies to excel.

In rifle and pistol events, athletes take aim at targets positioned at varying distances, employing different shooting positions such as kneeling, prone and standing. The pursuit of pinpoint accuracy demands not only steady hands but also a calm mind, with marksmen employing relaxation techniques to control their heartbeat and hit the coveted bullseye.

Meanwhile, shotgun events unfold in the great outdoors, where marksmen track and shoot at flying targets from unpredictable angles and trajectories. It’s a test of reflexes, co-ordination, and split-second decision-making.

Fun fact: Italy’s Niccolò Campriani etched his name in Olympic history at the Rio 2016 games, securing two gold medals and adding to his country’s storied success in the sport.

Skateboarding

From the gritty streets of urban landscapes to the polished ramps of Olympic arenas, skateboarding has transcended its counterculture roots to become a celebrated sport on the world stage. With its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, skateboarding has taken flight, captivating audiences with its blend of athleticism, creativity and daring spirit.

In the park discipline, skateboarders become aerial acrobats, defying gravity as they soar through bowls, ramps, and bends. Each twist and turn is a testament to their skill and fearlessness, with judges scoring based on height, speed and the seamless flow of their tricks. With three adrenaline-fueled runs, athletes have the chance to leave an indelible mark on the competition, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on four wheels.

Meanwhile, the street events transform the urban landscape into a playground of obstacles and challenges. Skaters navigate stairs, handrails, and curbs with finesse, executing a symphony of flips, grinds, and slides. Precision and control are paramount as they weave through the concrete jungle, each trick a testament to their mastery of the board. With two dynamic runs and a showcase of five tricks, skateboarders have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and style.

Fun fact: Paris 2024 will mark a historic moment for skateboarding as it takes centre stage at the iconic Place de La Concorde, bringing the sport’s electrifying energy to one of the world’s most iconic locations.

Sport Climbing

From its humble beginnings in the rocky crags of Europe to the global stage of the Olympics, sport climbing has risen to prominence, captivating audiences with its blend of athleticism, strategy and sheer determination. With roots dating back to the mid-1980s, this dynamic sport has undergone a remarkable evolution, attracting a diverse array of participants and pushing the boundaries of human potential.

Competitors face a variety of challenges, from navigating intricate routes on artificial walls to conquering towering cliffs in the great outdoors. Each climb is a test of skill and endurance, requiring athletes to adapt quickly to changing conditions and overcome obstacles with grace and precision.

The Olympic debut of sport climbing at the Tokyo 2020 games marked a watershed moment for the sport, shining a spotlight on its thrilling dynamics and captivating performances. With three distinct disciplines – bouldering, speed, and lead – athletes showcased their versatility and prowess on the world stage.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 games, sport climbing is set to reach new heights with the introduction of two separate competitions. One will combine the technical challenges of bouldering and lead climbing, testing athletes’ ability to navigate complex routes and solve intricate puzzles. The other will focus exclusively on speed climbing, pitting competitors against the clock.

Surfing

The choice of Teahupo’o as the venue for the surfing competition is a fitting tribute to the sport’s rich heritage and the awe-inspiring power of nature. Nestled amid the pristine beauty of Tahiti, this iconic surf spot is renowned for its towering waves and challenging conditions, providing the perfect canvas for surfers to push the limits of their abilities.

As surfers take to the water, they will be riding on shortboards, finely crafted vessels designed for speed, agility and precision. These high-performance boards will allow athletes to execute their most ambitious tricks and manoeuvres, ensuring each wave is a thrilling spectacle for spectators and competitors alike.

At the heart of surfing lies a unique blend of athleticism, artistry and connection to nature. Surfers will harness the power of the waves, executing breathtaking manoeuvres and gravity-defying tricks that will be judged by a panel of experts. From lightning-fast aerials to graceful cutbacks, each ride will be a testament to the surfer’s skill, style, and creativity.

Fun fact: The dream of Olympic surfing dates back to the 1920s, when legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku began campaigning for the sport’s inclusion in the games. His vision has finally been realised, allowing surfers to ride the waves of Olympic glory and inspire future generations of athletes to chase their dreams.

Swimming

Swimming, a sport as old as humanity’s fascination with water, has evolved into a breathtaking display of speed, skill, and endurance on the Olympic stage. From the graceful strokes of the breaststroke to the lightning-fast butterfly, swimmers push the boundaries of human capability in pursuit of Olympic glory.

At the heart of Olympic swimming lies the 50-metre pool, a pristine arena where athletes showcase their mastery of the water. From the sprinting intensity of the 50-metre freestyle to the gruelling endurance of the 1500-metre freestyle, each race presents its own unique challenges and opportunities for triumph.

The four main strokes — breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle — feature prominently in both individual and relay events. Swimmers seamlessly transition between strokes in the mixed medley relay, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the competition.

While swimming has been a fixture of the Olympic Games since their inception, the transition from natural bodies of water to purpose-built pools marked a significant milestone in the sport’s evolution. Since the 1908 games in London, Olympic swimmers have tested their mettle in the controlled environment of the pool, setting new records and inspiring generations of athletes.

Fun fact: The United States has been the dominant force in Olympic swimming, with its athletes winning over 250 gold medals.

Table Tennis

Table tennis, which was initially played as after-dinner entertainment among upper-class English families, has come a long way since its humble beginnings. In 1926, the first world championships were organised in Berlin and London, marking a significant milestone for the sport.

Table tennis is played on a table divided into two halves by a net, with players using lightweight balls and sophisticated rackets. Singles matches follow a best-of-seven games format, with the first player to reach 11 points winning each game.

Team matches, on the other hand, consist of four singles matches and one doubles match, played in a best-of-five games format.

Fun fact: The dominance in table tennis has shifted over the years. In the mid-20th century, central European countries like Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany were the powerhouses of the sport. However, since its inclusion in the Olympic programme in 1988, athletes from the People’s Republic of China have been the ones to beat. They have won a staggering 60 medals, including 32 golds, at the games.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo, the martial art form of kicking and punching, has a long history dating back to ancient Korea. It became the dominant martial art in Korea during the early 20th century and later went on to gain international recognition.

The objective of taekwondo is for athletes to strike their opponents while avoiding getting hit themselves. The sport is known for its fast-paced combination of kicking and punching movements.

Matches take place on an octagonal mat and consist of three rounds, each lasting two minutes. Points are awarded based on the difficulty of the techniques used, with kicks to the head scoring higher than punches and kicks to the trunk. Spinning kicks also receive extra points, while penalties can be given for various faults.

The sport’s Olympic history has seen a shift in dominance, with athletes from various nations, not just the Republic of Korea, winning gold medals. In fact, at the London 2012 games, gold medals were awarded to athletes from eight different countries.

Fun fact: Vietnam, Afghanistan, Gabon, Niger and Jordan all won their first Olympic medals through taekwondo, while the Islamic Republic of Iran and Côte d’Ivoire secured their first-ever female Olympic medals in the sport.

Tennis

Tennis, with its rich history dating back to medieval France, has evolved into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its blend of athleticism, skill, and strategy. From the ancient game of “jeu de paume” to its modern incarnation, tennis has remained a symbol of elegance and precision.

The journey of tennis in the Olympic Games has been a tale of resilience and resurgence. While it made its debut in the inaugural modern Olympiad in 1896, disputes between sporting federations led to its intermittent presence until its definitive return as an official Olympic sport in Seoul 1988.

Fun fact: The Olympic tennis competition has seen the participation of some of the world’s greatest players. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer and Serena and Venus Williams have all claimed Olympic gold.

Trampoline

Trampolining, a captivating blend of athleticism and acrobatics, traces its origins back to the innovative mind of American gymnast George Nissen in 1934. Inspired by the daring feats of trapeze acrobats, Nissen envisioned a device that would allow individuals to defy gravity and perform exhilarating aerial manoeuvres.

Originally conceived as a training tool for astronauts and athletes in acrobatic disciplines, trampolining quickly evolved into a sport of its own. The inaugural trampoline world championships held in London in 1964 marked a significant milestone, paving the way for the sport’s official recognition by the International Gymnastics Federation in 1998.

During Olympic trampoline competitions, athletes showcase their prowess through meticulously choreographed routines comprising 10 elements. Judges evaluate each routine based on the difficulty of the manoeuvres, the execution of each element and the athlete’s ability to command the air with grace and control.

While the Olympic stage has witnessed remarkable performances from athletes around the world, it is the athletes from the People’s Republic of China who have established themselves as dominant forces in trampolining. With 14 medals, including four golds, they have soared to unparalleled success, showcasing their mastery of the sport’s intricacies.

Fun fact: Canadian athlete Rosie MacLennan stands out as the only trampolinist to successfully defend an Olympic title. She achieved this feat in Rio 2016, after winning gold in London 2012.

New Zealand Olympic trampolinist Dylan Schmidt. Photo / Photosport

Triathlon

Triathlon, a sport that combines swimming, cycling, and running, may be comprised of three long-established disciplines, but it is still considered a young sport. It was actually invented in the 1970s by the San Diego Track Club as an alternative workout to traditional track training.

The first official triathlon event was held by the club in 1974 and it featured an 8.5-kilometre run, an 8-kilometre cycle, and a swim of just under 550 metres. Since then, triathlon has grown in popularity, particularly in the 1980s.

The Olympic race format for both the men’s and women’s events consists of a 1500m swim, a 40km cycle and a 10km run. The competition is a single race, with no heats, and the first athlete to cross the finish line is the winner.

In fact, triathlon’s appeal has grown so much that a mixed relay event was added to the Tokyo 2020 games. This event saw teams of two men and two women competing over a shorter course. And the good news for triathlon fans is that all three events will be returning at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Fun fact: In the six Olympic Games where triathlon has been included, the 39 medals awarded have been spread among 16 different National Olympic Committees. Great Britain has been the most successful, with three gold medals.

Volleyball

In 1895, within the halls of the YMCA, William G. Morgan, a visionary physical education director and student at Springfield College, crafted a new pastime that would transcend generations: volleyball. Originally dubbed “mintonette”, this indoor game was conceived as a spirited diversion for older YMCA members, drawing inspiration from the strategic elegance of tennis and the dynamic energy of handball.

From its modest beginnings, volleyball swiftly captured the imagination of enthusiasts worldwide, finding fertile ground first in Canada, then spreading its infectious spirit to Cuba and Japan in the early 20th century. The dawn of the new millennium saw the formal establishment of the international federation for volleyball, the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), in 1947, marking a pivotal moment in the sport’s evolution.

At its core, volleyball is a captivating contest of skill and strategy, pitting two teams of six players against each other on an indoor court measuring 18 metres in length and 9 metres in width. The objective is simple yet exhilarating: propel the ball over the net to the opposing team’s side, while thwarting their attempts to do the same.

Teams battle it out in matches contested over the best of five sets. Each set is a duel to reach 25 points with a two-point advantage, with a fifth set, if required, played to 15 points. From the tension of the pool rounds to the drama of the knockout stages, every match is a testament to the players’ skill, determination and teamwork.

Fun fact: Volleyball made its Olympic debut at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Water Polo

Originating as an aquatic rendition of rugby, water polo stands as one of the oldest team sports to grace the modern Olympic Games. Its roots intertwine with the sporting tapestry of Scotland, where a distinct football-inspired style emerged, setting it apart from its rugby-infused counterpart. As the sport traversed the globe, it found a home in the United States, adopting a rugged approach reminiscent of American football.

The journey of water polo unfurled on the international stage with the inaugural clash between England and Scotland in 1890, a watershed moment that underscored the sport’s burgeoning popularity. From those early contests emerged a fiercely competitive discipline, steeped in tradition yet ever-evolving.

A water polo match unfolds in the depths of a three-metre pool, where two teams of seven athletes engage in a battle of skill, strategy, and endurance. With each team vying for supremacy, the dimensions of the pool serve as the canvas upon which their aquatic symphony is painted.

Possession of the ball is a fleeting privilege, held tightly for a mere 30 seconds before passing to the opposing team. The shot clock ticks away, urging players to unleash their offensive prowess or risk surrendering control to their adversaries.

Since its Olympic inception, water polo has been a stronghold of European dominance, with Hungarian stalwarts etching their names in the annals of Olympic history. With a staggering 16 medals, including nine golds, Hungary stands as a colossus in the men’s medal table, a testament to their enduring legacy in the sport.

Fun fact: It was first developed in the rivers and lakes of mid-19th century England. In 1870, the London Swimming Association established rules for the sport to be played in indoor swimming pools.

Weightlifting

The sport, which dates back to ancient Egypt and Greece, involves two lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk.

In the snatch, athletes lift the bar from the floor to above their head in one movement, while the clean and jerk is a two-stage action of lifting the bar to the shoulders and then jerking it over the head.

Competitors will have three attempts at each lift, and their best results will be combined to determine the winner.

Wrestling

Inscribed upon sculptures and etched into the annals of history, wrestling emerges as one of the oldest athletic endeavours. Its origins harken back some 15,000 years, immortalised in the timeless struggle depicted in ancient reliefs and cave drawings.

The ancient Olympic Games bore witness to the titanic clashes of wrestlers, their sinewy forms locked in combat, vying for supremacy in both upright and ground wrestling disciplines. From these storied contests emerged the foundation of modern wrestling.

Today, wrestling is divided into two distinct disciplines: Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling. In the grand tradition of its ancient predecessor, Greco-Roman wrestling pays homage to its storied heritage, restricting competitors to attacks above the waist, unleashing a symphony of strength and technique.

Conversely, freestyle wrestling embodies a more dynamic and fluid style, allowing athletes to employ a broader array of holds and manoeuvres, culminating in a breathtaking display of skill and agility.

Within the hallowed circle of combat, wrestlers engage in a relentless pursuit of victory, their trials unfolding over two intense three-minute periods. The goal remains unchanged: to secure a decisive “fall” by pinning the opponent’s shoulders to the mat or to amass the most points through a symphony of takedowns and reversals.

Fun fact: Japan has emerged as the most successful nation in women’s wrestling, winning 15 out of 24 possible gold medals.

