Paris 2024 Olympics: Kiwi Hamish Kerr fires warning with London Diamond League high jump victory

New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr is peaking at the perfect time before this month’s Paris Olympics, and added the men’s high jump title at the London Diamond League athletics meet.

Kerr, 27, cleared 2.3m to take gold and add to his title won in Monaco earlier this month, where he cleared 2.33m and equal his personal best in an outdoor event.

“London is an amazing stadium,” Kerr said afterwards. “We’ve been here a few times now and you always know it’s going to be a special place.

“My jumping is feeling so good at the moment, I felt a little under the weather this morning, so that’s why I didn’t push it with the last jump.

“But overall I’m really happy with my performance and I know I’m in really good shape going into the Games.”

London is Kerr’s third win in this season’s Diamond League, after also taking victory in Shanghai in April by clearing 2.31m.

Earlier this year, Kerr also claimed gold at the world indoor championships by clearing 2.36m and set a new New Zealand record.

The Paris Olympics’ men’s high jump begins on August 4 (local time).

