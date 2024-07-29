Bob Ballard, the Eurosport commentator, has been removed from Olympic Games coverage over a sexist remark about Australia’s women swimmers.
Viewers immediately turned on Ballard, who came under attack on social media after he suggested women like “hanging around doing their makeup”.
He had been commentating on Australia’s quartet of Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan and Meg Harris, who secured freestyle relay gold.
“Well, the women just finishing up,” he said about the team. “You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their makeup.”