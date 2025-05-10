Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay open up about their challenging Paris Olympics campaign. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Photosport

10 May, 2025 04:33 AM 2 mins to read

Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde is set to undergo surgery in Belgium after a serious bike crash in Japan last week.

The 27-year-old Olympic silver medallist confirmed he had been cleared for an emergency medical flight to Belgium for surgery, with an operation likely on the cards early next week.

In an update on social media, Wilde said he broke five ribs and suffered a hairline fracture to another, his scapula, damaged a lung and required stitches on his hip as a result of the crash.

He said the damaged lung would not require surgery.

Wilde thanked Dr Sam Mayhew, Peter Kadar and his partner Hanne De Vet for their support.