Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde set for surgery after serious bike crash in Japan

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay open up about their challenging Paris Olympics campaign. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Photosport

Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde is set to undergo surgery in Belgium after a serious bike crash in Japan last week.

The 27-year-old Olympic silver medallist confirmed he had been cleared for an emergency medical flight to Belgium for surgery, with an operation likely on the cards early next week.

In an update on social media, Wilde said he broke five ribs and suffered a hairline fracture to another, his scapula, damaged a lung and required stitches on his hip as a result of the crash.

He said the damaged lung would not require surgery.

Wilde thanked Dr Sam Mayhew, Peter Kadar and his partner Hanne De Vet for their support.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wilde had been in Japan to run 10km for the Tokyo Speed Race on May 3, one day before the bike accident.

He had hoped to beat the New Zealand national record of 27m 28s over 10km, but went over by 11s, completing the run in 27m 39s and taking seventh place – still a new personal best for the triathlete.

Hayden Wilde is in hospital after a bike crash in Tokyo. Photo / Tommy Zaferes
Hayden Wilde is in hospital after a bike crash in Tokyo. Photo / Tommy Zaferes

Last month, he competed in the Singapore T100 Triathlon World Tour event.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He secured the top spot on the podium, despite it being the Kiwi’s first attempt at competing at that distance.

A T100 covers 100km of terrain, with a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

Wilde was awarded US$25,000 ($45,000) and 35 points for his debut win, helping to “set the season off to a really good high”, he told media afterwards.

After Paris 2024, Wilde indicated he planned to move away from completing Olympic triathlon distances so he could focus on other long-distance events such as the T100.

He hoped the change would aid in his preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, telling RNZ he wanted to “have a mental break”.

Wilde is already the recipient of two Olympic medals, with a silver medal won in Paris last year and a bronze won during Tokyo 2020.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics