Sailing – Nacra 17 medal race, Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson, 10.15pm.

They go again. After the medal race was postponed last night, the Nacra pair of Dawson and Wilkinson have had to wait for a shot at the medals. They sit in fourth, tied on the same points as the third-placed crew, heading into tonight’s rescheduled medal race. Finish ahead of the Great Britain pair and they will claim bronze. Silver is also within touching distance, as they are just six points back from Argentina.

Sport climbing – Speed – Men’s final, Julian David, 10.55pm

The 19-year-old was superb in the first knockout round, but faces a tough quarter-final match-up against the world record holder Sam Watson. Expect the Kiwi to really push him and don’t rule out another upset.

Kayak sprint – K4 500m women’s final, Dame Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan, 11.40pm

New Zealand set the second-fastest time in the heats behind Germany to book a spot in the final. A medal would be Carrington’s seventh at the Olympics as she chases a sixth Olympic title but first in the K4.

Kayak sprint – K4 500m men’s final, Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie, Hamish Legarth, 11.50pm

The men’s K4 team first line up in the second semifinal. The fastest four in each of the five-crew semifinals make the final, so they should like their chances.

Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin final, Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch, 5.11am

Andrews claimed silver in Tokyo and goes into this event as one of the medal favourites, though can get chaotic in tight races. She won her heat to advance to the quarter-finals, while Petch made it through the repechage.

Cycling – Track men’s omnium, Aaron Gate, 5.27am

Gate is fourth in the omnium on UCI Olympic rankings. The Commonwealth Games star earned his rainbow stripes in the individual Points Race, which is the core discipline in the Olympic omnium. Won the March World Cup event in Hong Kong.

Also in action

Golf

Lydia Ko returns for the second round at even par, seven shots back from French leader Celine Boutier.

Athletics

Maddi Wesche begins women’s shot put qualifying at 8.25pm. She will be up first in group A with 19.15m the qualification standard to guarantee a spot in the final. 800m runner James Preston has a repechage in his last chance to make the semifinals, while in the evening session (tomorrow am NZT), Maia Ramsden features in the 1500m semifinals.





New Zealand schedule day 13 at Olympics 2024

Thursday, August 8

8.10pm: Women’s golf round two (Lydia Ko)

8.25pm: Athletics – Women’s shot put qualifying (Maddi Wesche)

9.50pm: Kayak sprint – K4 500m men’s semifinals (Max Brown, Grant Clancy, Kurtis Imrie and Hamish Legarth)

10pm: Athletics – Men’s 800m repechage (James Preston)

10.15pm: Sailing – Nacra medal race (Micah Wilkinson, Erica Dawson)

10.28pm: Sport climbing – Speed – Men’s quarter-final (Julian David)

10.46pm: Sport climbing – Speed – Men’s semifinal (Julian David) – if qualified

10.55pm: Sport climbing – Speed – Men’s final (Julian David) – if qualified

11.40pm: Kayak sprint – K4 500m women’s final (Dame Lisa Carrington, Olivia Brett, Alicia Hoskin, Tara Vaughan)

Friday August 9

3am: Cycling – Track – Men’s omnium scratch race (Aaron Gate)

3.18am: Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin quarter-finals (Ellesse Andrews)

3.20am: Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin quarter-finals (Rebecca Petch)

3.38am: Cycling – Track men’s omnium tempo race (Aaron Gate)

4.15am: Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin semifinals (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch) – if qualified

4.25am: Cycling – Track men’s omnium elimination race (Aaron Gate)

5.11am: Cycling – Track – Women’s keirin final (Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch) – if qualified

5.27am: Cycling – Track men’s omnium points race (Aaron Gate)

5.35am: Athletics – Women’s 1500m semifinal (Maia Ramsden)

