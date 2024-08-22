In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, huge inequities in policing, fire in central Auckland apartment, and concern over child language skills.

The Silver Ferns have announced their squad for the upcoming season, featuring two new players and the return of two former Ferns.

National selectors and head coach Dame Noeline Taurua have confirmed a 16-member squad, with two spots still open and a 10-strong development squad.

Claire O’Brien, who had a standout season with the Magic in the ANZ Premiership, and Pulse defender Parris Mason, a Grand Finalist, have earned their first call-ups to the national squad. Additionally, new Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi and Magic defender Erena Mikaere have been recalled to the top squad.

O’Brien and Mikaere were instrumental in the Magic’s resurgence this season, while Poi was a key player for the Tactix. Mason played a crucial role in helping her team reach the ANZ Premiership final, forming a formidable defensive partnership in the Pulse’s circle.

Taurua praised the players for their consistency and performance during the ANZ Premiership and the three-day trial in Wellington.