Silver Ferns name two potential debutants, two recalled players ahead of Taini Jamison and Constellation Cup

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Silver Ferns have announced their squad for the upcoming season, featuring two new players and the return of two former Ferns.

National selectors and head coach Dame Noeline Taurua have confirmed a 16-member squad, with two spots still open and a 10-strong development squad.

Claire O’Brien, who had a standout season with the Magic in the ANZ Premiership, and Pulse defender Parris Mason, a Grand Finalist, have earned their first call-ups to the national squad. Additionally, new Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi and Magic defender Erena Mikaere have been recalled to the top squad.

O’Brien and Mikaere were instrumental in the Magic’s resurgence this season, while Poi was a key player for the Tactix. Mason played a crucial role in helping her team reach the ANZ Premiership final, forming a formidable defensive partnership in the Pulse’s circle.

Taurua praised the players for their consistency and performance during the ANZ Premiership and the three-day trial in Wellington.

“The quality and intensity of trials were fierce from start to finish. I was very pleased with everyone and what they contributed on and off the court,” she said.

Taurua highlighted the importance of consistency and mental fortitude in the selection process.

“If players are consistent in their craft and brand of netball, then we always see their uniqueness shine through,” she added.

The coach also noted the depth in the midcourt and the growing strength in the defensive and shooting areas.

“It makes life tougher for the athletes but great for the system. I find it exciting for the now and moving forward,” Taurua said.

O’Brien was commended for her game strategy, netball IQ, and efficiency of movement, while Mason’s basketball background and defensive skills were highlighted as assets to the team. Taurua also praised Poi and Mikaere for their maturity and the stability they bring to the squad.

The Silver Ferns are set to face a challenging season ahead, with high expectations from both new and returning players as they contest the Taini Jamison Trophy with England and then take on Australia for the Constellation Cup.

They will have the services of star shooter Grace Nweke for those two remaining contests in 2024, but will be unable to call upon the 22-year-old in 2025 due to eligibility criteria after Nweke signed a deal with the NSW Swifts in Australia.

Silver Ferns squad Kate Burley, Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Phoenix Karaka, Parris Mason, Erena Mikaere, Grace Nweke, Claire O’Brien, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson

Silver Ferns development squad: Tayla Earle, Georgie Edgecombe, Catherine Hall, Paris Lokotui, Tiana Metuarau, Martina Salmon, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Carys Stythe, Peta Toeava, Saviour Tui


