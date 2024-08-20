As coach, Taurua understands both sides of the equation.

While she’d undoubtedly prefer to have Nweke for the 2025 season, the benefits of playing against quality opposition in Australia will benefit her player at the end of the day.

Taurua herself coached in Australia with the Sunshine Coast Lightning before taking the Silver Ferns job in 2018.

And knowing what’s on offer across the Tasman, Taurua won’t stand in any player’s way.

“I’m really supportive of any player, which I have been in the past, whether they want to improve themselves or [if] they’re coming back from having children, or on an injury plan,” she told Newstalk ZB.

“Grace is one person in that respect, it’s not specifically about her. Her intention is to be a better netballer, and also to be there for the Netball World Cup.

“This choice is something that she believes she needs to do, which I support of any person.”

However, Nweke’s departure does continue to raise questions over Netball New Zealand’s approach to player retention.

Because Australian Super Netball allows players of any nationality to represent its eight sides, talent from the likes of England and Jamaica as well as New Zealand are able to secure contracts.

But while the Roses and the Sunshine Girls are able to pick players based abroad, Netball New Zealand has been rigid in its approach.

The rationale is sound, with the acceptance of loosening restrictions almost certainly meaning a mass exodus, and effectively turning the ANZ Premiership into a second-tier competition.

However, while the eligibility criteria itself will be debated, Taurua is happy to refer upwards for the time being.

“It’s up to Netball New Zealand and the board as to whether that process stays moving forward,” she said.

“The choice athletes will make is whether they want to go through that. In this case, Grace didn’t.

“Whether that stays moving forward, I’m not 100% sure.”

Meanwhile, as Nweke prepares to say goodbye for the short term once the 2024 season concludes, the rest of the Silver Ferns hold no ill-will to the shooter for making the move she has.

“Everybody is very supportive,” Taurua added. “Within camp, we know how it rolls.

“Everyone is supportive of each other. She’s been quite courageous about what she’s decided, and it’s massive for her.

“We support people whether they’re in the environment or not. We will continue to do so.

“There’s definitely been a lot of love for her.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.