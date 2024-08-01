Advertisement
Netball: Deb Fuller holds on to Silver Ferns coaching role

RNZ
2 mins to read
Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller: 'I am excited about working with the squad.' Photo / George Novak

Deb Fuller has been reappointed as Silver Ferns assistant coach to help guide the national team through its upcoming campaigns.

Dame Noeline Taurua was reappointed head coach in April, after the national body and popular coach agreed that advertising the role was the right move.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) subsequently opened up the Silver Ferns assistant coaching role. Interviews were held in June.

Fuller became assistant coach in late 2018, when Dame Noeline took charge and pair proved to be a winning combination with New Zealand winning the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The Silver Ferns suffered their worst finish at a World Cup last year, when they came fourth.

New Zealand coaches Noeline Taurua and Deb Fuller celebrate. Photo / Getty Images
NNZ said the former Silver Fern brought a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game.

Head of high performance Stephen Hotter said they had interviewed several highly qualified candidates however it was Fuller’s vision for the team’s future and her alignment with NNZs high-performance strategic objectives that made her the ideal choice.

“We were fortunate to have a strong pool of candidates for the Silver Ferns Assistant coach position. Debbie stood out among them with her exceptional coaching credentials and her thorough understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of netball,” Hotter said.

Fuller said she was thrilled to continue in a position which meant a lot to her.

“I am excited about working with the squad, we have some high-quality athletes who are keen to take the game to another level of dynamic game play. It’s challenging, fun and always a privilege to help our Silver Ferns explore what they can do with the game,” Fuller said.

NNZ will also be appointing a specialist coach to further strengthen the team’s management, this appointment is expected to be confirmed this month.

– RNZ

