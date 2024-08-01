Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller: 'I am excited about working with the squad.' Photo / George Novak

Deb Fuller has been reappointed as Silver Ferns assistant coach to help guide the national team through its upcoming campaigns.

Dame Noeline Taurua was reappointed head coach in April, after the national body and popular coach agreed that advertising the role was the right move.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) subsequently opened up the Silver Ferns assistant coaching role. Interviews were held in June.

Fuller became assistant coach in late 2018, when Dame Noeline took charge and pair proved to be a winning combination with New Zealand winning the 2019 Netball World Cup.

The Silver Ferns suffered their worst finish at a World Cup last year, when they came fourth.