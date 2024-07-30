Advertisement
Netball: Northern Stars coach Kiri Wills leaves New Zealand amid ANZ Premiership’s uncertain future

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Kiri Wills has accepted a role in Australia. Photo / Photosport

Departing Stars coach Kiri Wills says the ANZ Premiership’s uncertain future is part of why she’s leaving to join the Queensland Firebirds.

The former New Zealand Under-21s coach has signed a two-year deal to cross the Tasman, and will become the second Kiwi after Dame Noeline Taurua to coach in Australia’s Super Netball competition.

A cloud of doubt hangs over the ANZ Premiership beyond 2025, after Netball New Zealand signed a one-year broadcast deal with Sky earlier this year.

The competition has also been reduced to a two-round format with 30 games – down from 45 – over 12 weeks.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Wills said she has to take care of her family of four.

“We’ve got bills to pay,” she said. “Not knowing if the competition will run beyond 2025 is a factor. Job security helps to pay those bills and pay the mortgages so definitely that was part of the equation.”

Wills expects Super Netball to present a more diverse and pressurised challenge compared to coaching in the ANZ Premiership.

The Australian competition has become the world’s premier club netball competition, boasting the best the Diamonds have to offer, as well as imports from England, Jamaica and even New Zealand.

“It’s just a level higher,” she continued. “The calibre of players you’re dealing with, the teams are a lot more even with the imports coming in,” she said. “There’s a lot of different players to come up against.”

Wills says Super Netball is structurally a more professional competition, with staff able to fully focus on their roles with the club.

She will be supported by a full-time strength and conditioning trainer, physio, operations manager and general manager of high performance.

Super Netball boasts eight teams compared to the ANZ Premiership’s six, and also permits imports from around the world, allowing England’s Helen Housby and Jamaica’s Jhanielle Fowler to diversify the player base.

English star Helen Housby, pictured facing off against Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, plays in the Australian Super netball competition. Photo / Photosport
Wills says the New Zealand competition is the same challenge on repeat.

“You know what your opposition is going to do because people play a certain style to suit their players. Whereas I feel – over in Australia – every team’s got a slightly different take and it’s particularly to do with those import players adding a bit of flavour.”

Wills is looking forward Super Netball’s different rules – such as the two-goal perimeter shot.

“How you can work the shooting circle to maximise that and also bringing in some new ideas about how to defend that and get the ball back.”

Wills is coming off the back of a disappointing season with the injury ravaged Stars, in which they finished fifth with two wins and 13 losses.


