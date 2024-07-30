“We’ve got bills to pay,” she said. “Not knowing if the competition will run beyond 2025 is a factor. Job security helps to pay those bills and pay the mortgages so definitely that was part of the equation.”

Wills expects Super Netball to present a more diverse and pressurised challenge compared to coaching in the ANZ Premiership.

The Australian competition has become the world’s premier club netball competition, boasting the best the Diamonds have to offer, as well as imports from England, Jamaica and even New Zealand.

“It’s just a level higher,” she continued. “The calibre of players you’re dealing with, the teams are a lot more even with the imports coming in,” she said. “There’s a lot of different players to come up against.”

Wills says Super Netball is structurally a more professional competition, with staff able to fully focus on their roles with the club.

She will be supported by a full-time strength and conditioning trainer, physio, operations manager and general manager of high performance.

Super Netball boasts eight teams compared to the ANZ Premiership’s six, and also permits imports from around the world, allowing England’s Helen Housby and Jamaica’s Jhanielle Fowler to diversify the player base.

English star Helen Housby, pictured facing off against Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka, plays in the Australian Super netball competition. Photo / Photosport

Wills says the New Zealand competition is the same challenge on repeat.

“You know what your opposition is going to do because people play a certain style to suit their players. Whereas I feel – over in Australia – every team’s got a slightly different take and it’s particularly to do with those import players adding a bit of flavour.”

Wills is looking forward Super Netball’s different rules – such as the two-goal perimeter shot.

“How you can work the shooting circle to maximise that and also bringing in some new ideas about how to defend that and get the ball back.”

Wills is coming off the back of a disappointing season with the injury ravaged Stars, in which they finished fifth with two wins and 13 losses.




