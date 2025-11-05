Advertisement
Dame Noeline Taurua and Netball New Zealand sending mixed messages over reinstatement – Nathan Limm

Nathan Limm
Sports Journalist – NZME·NZ Herald·
Nathan Limm is a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald.

Dame Noeline Taurua talks to NZ Herald’s Nathan Limm about being stood down and subsequently reinstated as Silver Ferns coach.
THE FACTS

  • Dame Noeline Taurua’s return as Silver Ferns coach has been marked by confusion and conflicting statements.
  • Netball New Zealand and Taurua differ on whether high-performance changes have been agreed upon.
  • The situation has left players upset and raised doubts about Taurua’s ability to unite the team.

Dame Noeline Taurua’s eventual return to the helm of the Silver Ferns has been confusing and chaotic.

The last two months have resembled a dumpster fire. There are myriad hypocrisies and misleading statements, which have become commonplace in Netball New Zealand’s handling of problems.

Netball in Aotearoa has

