Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns coaching saga: Dame Noeline Taurua to be reinstated after two-month standoff

RNZ
2 mins to read

Not just politics: Labour MP Willie Jackson shares his take on the state of New Zealand netball.
By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

Dame Noeline Taurua is to be reinstated as Silver Ferns coach, ending a bruising two-month saga that divided the netball community and tested the sport’s leadership.

RNZ understands Taurua has reached an agreement with Netball New Zealand to resume her role

