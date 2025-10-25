Not just politics: Labour MP Willie Jackson shares his take on the state of New Zealand netball. Video / Herald NOW

By Dana Johannsen of RNZ

Dame Noeline Taurua is to be reinstated as Silver Ferns coach, ending a bruising two-month saga that divided the netball community and tested the sport’s leadership.

RNZ understands Taurua has reached an agreement with Netball New Zealand to resume her role at the end of the year.

A source close to the negotiations told RNZ an agreement was reached late on Friday night, and the parties are now working through the wording of the public statements and timing of the announcement.

Taurua is understood to have agreed to make changes to the high-performance environment, including some personnel changes.