“I think we can do more work in getting each other on to the circle edge to put pressure off GG [Nweke]. Because obviously she’s a great target back there, but sometimes they’re dropping two on her, and we can really work the GA in. So I think just decision making.”
Nweke was at times double-teamed by the Australian defenders, which freed up goal attack Martina Salmon as a passing option.
Gordon said working the ball up the court comes down to communication with her wing attack, but also bringing the goal attack into play as well.
“If the GA is dropped back into the circle, it’s definitely the centre and wing attack’s job to get each other on to the circle edge. I think we just need a bit more movement and working with each other.
“I think we were very individualised sometimes, and trying to get free on our own. But we can definitely use some more screens and hits.”
Gordon admits their timing was off when they moved into their second and third phases.
“I think we can attack the middle channel a bit more. They were definitely getting us wide. That’s also key to notice when we’re wide, we need that middle punch as well.
“I think the dropped balls were just a lot of the Aussies running the line, hitting our arms, so we just need to be a bit more tidy on the catch as well.”
