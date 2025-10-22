Live updates of the Constellation Cup clash between the Silver Ferns and Australia.

Game one report

A fourth-quarter slide has seen the Silver Ferns go 1-nil down in the Constellation Cup series against the Australia Diamonds.

The 69-52 scoreline in Melbourne looks comfortable for the hosts, who dominated the final 15 minutes 24-11.

The Ferns showed they were capable of keeping pace with the world champions - trailing by only two at halftime - but unforced errors became their undoing.

New Zealand conceded 17 general play turnovers to Australia’s nine, putting up just 60 attempted shots compared to the hosts’ 77.

Wayward passes and concentration lapses plagued their efforts and kept the Diamonds in front.

Ferns skipper Karin Burger admitted to Fox Sports they let themselves down in the final quarter.

“Not completely deflated cause there was some good stuff out there, but it’s disappointing when it is just down to that last quarter.

“They really gave it to us, but we got some new faces out there - people in positions don’t play very often.”

The Ferns started strongly, with pressure from Burger and vice Kelly Jackson forcing an early turnover and threatening every pass into the Aussie shooters.

Diamonds defenders Courtney Bruce and Sunday Aryang at times opted to double-team Grace Nweke, making it difficult to get clean ball under the hoop in the opening minutes.

Martina Salmon threw a couple of wayward passes, which missed Nweke, but a Maddy Gordon intercept helped keep the scoreline to 13-all by the end of the first quarter.

Disciplined midcourt defence from Australia meant the Ferns often looked for long-range passes into Nweke. In contrast, Australia was much happier to play towards the baseline and give goal attack Kiera Austin plenty of opportunity to shoot.

It meant New Zealand’s ball into the attacking third was at times undone by basic errors. Gordon fired two long passes over Nweke and out of bounds, leading Australia to eventually take a slim 30-28 lead into halftime.

Salmon relaxed into her goal attack role as the game wore on, not hesitating to turn and shoot from range. She finished with 12 goals at 75%, though hardly any attempts were near the post.

Australia stretched their lead to six goals, but the introduction of 1.91m Catherine Hall to goal defence alongside Jackson increased New Zealand’s defensive pressure. The Diamonds were often caught deliberating over their circle feeds.

Some sharp passes from wing attack Peta Toeava helped the Ferns claw the scoreline back to 45-41 heading into the final quarter.

From there, New Zealand started to unravel. Unforced errors helped Australia shoot out to a 5-1 lead and find their groove.

Once the Diamonds’ advantage stretched to 11 goals, the match was won, prompting Kiwi coach Yvette McCausland-Durie to empty the bench. Ferns shooter Amelia Walmsley got some valuable minutes at goal attack, while Kimiora Poi joined the midcourt and Hall went into goal keep.

The second Constellation Cup test is in Sydney on Wednesday.