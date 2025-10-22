Chris and Nathan dissect the week in sport - the good, the bad, and the buzzer-beaters. Video / Herald Now

All Blacks legend Ma’a Nonu continues to defy age with ease, this time becoming a centurion for the third rugby team in his career.

The 43-year-old made his 100th appearance for French Top 14 side Toulon on Monday in a 24-minute stint off the bench, playing a part in his side’s 45-21 demolition of Racing 92.

Nonu marked the occasion by scoring his third try of the season – and once again breaking his own record as the oldest player to dot down in the French competition.

It is the third side Nonu has brought up 100 games for, alongside the All Blacks and Super Rugby side the Hurricanes, where he played 103 tests and 126 games respectively.

He’s also had several appearances for the Blues, provincial side Wellington and Major League Rugby’s (MLR) San Diego Legion in the United States.