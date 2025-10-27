The Ferns are divided over Taurua, with the likes of Grace Nweke and skipper Karin Burger confirming they personally do not have a problem with her coaching.

While Taurua is technically back as head coach, she will not rejoin the team until next year. NNZ said the 2019 World Cup-winner will sit out the impending Northern Tour of Scotland and England to “minimise disruption”.

After New Zealand’s upset Constellation Cup victory over Australia in Hamilton, Burger said they only found out about Taurua’s reinstatement the same day as the decision was made public.

“We don’t necessarily know any details or anything around it, but also acknowledging that, currently, our situation is still what it is. We have to focus on what we can do now.

“Everyone will deal with it in their own way. I can only speak to my own experiences. It’s not a conversation in the group at the moment because we’ve got a task at hand.”

Burger is confident they will get clarity on what changes will be implemented when Taurua fully returns to the helm next year.

“I’m sure the information is there. I’m sure they’re open to [us] asking those questions. It’s just when we do want to, and what’s the best timing for us to get those answers out of them.

“We have had a discussion in the leadership group, especially around making sure that we are task-focused at the moment.”

Burger said they will finish the ongoing Constellation Cup series before conversing over any alterations to the test environment.

“So, not wanting to confuse us and clog our brains even more. It’s selective about when we should be asking those questions and when we should be getting that information.

“Some people might want to know the detail, some people might not want to know the detail. So, also understanding there’s processes that need to happen around what’s the best way to give that information and whether the whole group needs it or wants it.”

Burger said she has not thought much about whether Taurua’s presence on the Northern Tour would be disruptive.

“Currently very much here and now focused. And I know that’s probably not the answer people want to know, but it’s unfortunately what we have to do at the moment. Once the series is done, I’m sure we’ll get into the nitty-gritty of that.”

The Silver Ferns can level the Constellation Cup with a win against the Diamonds on Wednesday in Christchurch.

Drawing the series 2-all would force an extra time period to decide the title.

