Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns
Updated

Dame Noeline Taurua: Netball NZ refuse to confirm Silver Ferns, executive changes as coach reinstated

Nathan Limm
Sports Journalist – NZME·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Netball New Zealand's surprise decision to ditch Dame Noelene Taurua as coach: Former Silver Ferns coach weighs in. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has refused to pinpoint exactly what changes will be made to the Silver Ferns environment, after reinstating Dame Noeline Taurua as coach.

While Saturday’s press release said Taurua will return “effective today”, she will not attend the Northern Tour - where New Zealand will play tests

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save