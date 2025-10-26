“We’ve given ourselves a really good understanding what needs to be true in the environment over the next few months,” she said.

“That allows us all, without the heat of test match netball, to step back and have a look at the range of areas that we want to strengthen and grow the game in.

“Those will be developed over the coming months.”

Wyllie said they have not determined whether there will be any personnel changes.

“We have to minimise disruption in the environment. We have collectively agreed that the interim coaching set-up remains, and that’s so there is certainty for everyone.

“There is no sort of player-facing interaction over that period. We can work on the steps and frameworks in the meantime, and then we can determine the coaching set-up in the new year.”

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

Whineray has full faith in Wyllie and the rest of NNZ’s senior leadership.

“No one works harder for the sport than Jennie and her team. Her commitment to the sport, her deep belief in the importance of the sport, and her experience in the game.”

When Wyllie was asked if she believes she has the backing of her staff, the coaches, and players, she said the drama has tested everyone’s leadership.

“We’re playing this out in the public eye, and we are having to take really hard decisions for a sport that is not only growing and changing as a result of what is needed in the high-performance environment, but the entire landscape.

“For that reason, we have to lead with strength, and I’m confident I can run the long game.”

Neither Whineray nor Wyllie pinpointed any specific regrets from their handling of the saga dating back to January.

Whineray said they will do a review.

“We’ll look back at this process, and we’ll see what we can learn from this. As it stands today, we’re still in it. We’ve got a chunk of work to do.”

Wyllie is confident they handled the situation appropriately.

“We are confident that in the long run, we have addressed areas in our sport that will allow us to grow and be better. And ultimately, we will be better for this.”

Wyllie said her relationship with Taurua has always been “really strong”.

“Obviously, this will have tested us. But this has always been about bringing Noeline’s best into this environment, and that’s what we’ve maintained. And to be able to lead us through that has been really important for me.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season, after failed mediation attempts with Netball NZ. Photo / Photosport

“I look forward to us being able to re-establish our working relationship.”

It has been almost six weeks since Taurua was sensationally stood down days out from the Taini Jamison series against South Africa, and discussions between NNZ and Taurua have taken two months.

Whineray said complex issues between multiple parties take time to resolve.

“I know it’s been frustrating, and it certainly seems - as you look at it from the outside - that this has taken a long time, but we’ve had to work through all of these to make sure that we could land on a space that everybody was comfortable with”

The decision for Taurua not to travel with the Silver Ferns on their Northern Tour leaves minimal time to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in July next year.

Wyllie was asked whether the relationship between Taurua and the players needs to be mended.

“To perform at your best, all parties need to be on the same page. We’ve got to look after everyone’s wellbeing, and part of that is how do we get to a good foundational platform to launch from, and that will be important for everyone.

“There are always challenges in a high-performance environment about ensuring cohesion.

“But I think ultimately, the decisions that we’ve made and how we are going to guide ourselves over the next few months will be better for netball ultimately, and that will be better for the players and the management of the Silver Ferns.”

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.