Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns
Updated

Dame Noeline Taurua slams Netball NZ’s process that led to her being stood down, reveals job offers and how she’ll unite Silver Ferns

Nathan Limm
Sports Journalist – NZME·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dame Noeline Taurua talks to NZ Herald’s Nathan Limm about being stood down and subsequently reinstated as Silver Ferns coach.
Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has labelled her standing down a waste of time and says she has not agreed to any changes in the high-performance environment.

The 2019 World Cup-winning coach has also revealed she has been fielding job offers from around the world since getting stood down

