Reinstated Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua

Netball New Zealand last week confirmed Taurua’s return following weeks of negotiations after she was stood down early in September.

It was determined Taurua’s integrity is sound, more than nine months after player complaints about feeling “unsafe” in the Ferns environment.

It’s been six weeks since the 2019 World Cup-winner was stood down days out from the Taini Jamison series. Taurua and NNZ have since been locked in negotiations over how to resolve the matter.

While Taurua is technically back as head coach, she will not rejoin the team until next year. NNZ said the 2019 World Cup-winner will sit out the impending Northern Tour of Scotland and England to “minimise disruption”.

“Over the past two months, Netball NZ and Dame Noeline have been working on changes to the Silver Ferns programme and environment. Both parties share a deep commitment to athlete and staff wellbeing and to ensuring that the high-performance culture continues to evolve as necessary.”

Netball NZ said both parties had agreed to implement enhancements to support wellbeing and performance, including strengthening the voice of the players.

“These build on frameworks developed by the parties during recent discussions, with further input from High Performance Sport New Zealand and drawing from the coach and athlete welfare systems successfully employed by other leading codes

“Netball NZ acknowledges that the suspension of Dame Noeline and her coaching team was a difficult decision. The subsequent period has been a very challenging time for everyone involved, including the Silver Ferns players and management and their whānau, and for this we apologise.

“Netball NZ has full confidence in Dame Noeline’s ongoing leadership of the Silver Ferns, noting there was nothing found during the process that called her integrity into question.”

The organisation did not, however, clarify the exact issues that led to Taurua being stood down.

“While there has been public speculation on this matter, Netball NZ has a duty of care to all employees, including our players. Despite intense interest, we have not and cannot engage with commentary that breaches their right to privacy and does not reflect the full context.

“We thank athletes, coaches, staff and the wider netball community for their patience and continued commitment to the Silver Ferns.”