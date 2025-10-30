Advertisement
Netball NZ: Staff expose concerns about workplace culture, call for leadership change

Nathan Limm
Sports Journalist – NZME·NZ Herald·
Netball NZ staff allege of toxic culture of bullying. Video / Annaleise Shortland
With the Silver Ferns taking their series against Australia down to the wire, and Dame Noelene Taurua returning as coach, Netball New Zealand seems able to move on from some high-profile challenges. But staff within the organisation have spoken of their own concerns about the workplace culture. Nathan Limm reports.

